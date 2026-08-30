Residents in the UAE can check for travel bans online through official government platforms in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Travel bans in the UAE are issued for both civil matters, such as unpaid debt, and criminal cases including pending investigations

The UAE Ministry of Justice confirmed in 2024 that travel bans are now lifted automatically once the related legal matter is resolved

Residents in the United Arab Emirates who are unsure whether a travel ban has been placed against them can now verify their status through official online channels, without visiting any government office.

The checks are particularly relevant for people dealing with unsettled financial matters such as unpaid loans, bounced cheques, or rental disputes, as well as those involved in ongoing police investigations.

UAE residents check travel ban status online without visiting government offices. Photo credit: MAXIM SHIPENKOV / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What a travel ban in the UAE means

A travel ban in the UAE can be issued under either civil or criminal proceedings. On the civil side, a creditor who has obtained a court judgment against a debtor may request a travel ban after opening an execution case, particularly if the debtor fails to comply with an execution notice.

According to Gulfnews, criminal bans can arise from pending police investigations, reckless driving charges, or other serious offences.

How to check your status by Emirate

Abu Dhabi residents can use Estafser, a service run by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), available around the clock on the ADJD website and mobile app. The platform lets users check for travel bans, pending legal cases, financial disputes, and administrative restrictions without any in-person visit.

In Dubai, the Dubai Police smart app and official website offer a dedicated "Circulars and Travel Bans" service. Users open the app or visit the site, search for the service, enter their Emirates ID, and click Search. Results show any active bans or circulars, indicate whether the matter is financial or criminal, and specify which authority to contact next.

For those who prefer to deal directly with government bodies, status checks can be carried out using a passport number or Emirates ID through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security on 600522222, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai on 800 511, or at any police station across the country.

Residents may also approach a lawyer specialising in immigration matters, who can confirm a ban's existence, explain its basis, and advise on how to have it lifted.

How travel bans are lifted

In civil cases, once a debtor pays the amount specified in the court's execution file, they can apply to have the ban removed. The court then communicates its removal decision to the relevant authority, and the process typically takes a few days.

In 2024, the UAE Ministry of Justice confirmed a significant change to this process: travel bans are now lifted automatically as soon as the related legal matter is resolved, removing the need for any additional paperwork. The update replaced a previous nine-step process, cutting removal times to within minutes.

5 types of work permits in UAE

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates has outlined five categories of work permits that each carry a two-year validity period, as published by the country's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

Source: Legit.ng