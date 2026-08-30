Kashim Shettima Mustapha was appointed Vice Chairman I of the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council

The APC has governed Nigeria as the ruling party since 2015, when it defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

2027 Nigeria general elections set to begin on January 16, 2027, with INEC’s revised timetable now in effect

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has named Kashim Shettima, Vice-President, as the Vice Chairman I of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), as the ruling party formally organises its push to secure a second term for the Nigerian leader.

Legit.ng reports that Shettima, 59, is a former governor ot Borno state.

President Bola Tinubu names Kashim Shettima as the APC 2027 campaign council vice chairman. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kashim Shettima

Source: Facebook

Senator Shettima remains a close and loyal ally of Tinubu. The Nigerian leader has publicly praised Shettima as a dependable partner and an immovable pillar of support.

The 2027 Nigerian elections are scheduled to begin on January 16, 2027, following a revised schedule released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

APC stakeholders move to resolve crisis

Meanwhile, President Tinubu on Thursday, August 27, 2026, held closed-door talks with governors elected on the platform of the APC, otherwise known as the Progressives Governors‘ Forum, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is the latest in a back-to-back series of engagements with governors and top chieftains of the party at Aso Rock to resolve the crisis trailing the controversial Presidential Campaign Council list released by the party last Saturday, August 22, 2026.

The governors marched to the President’s office shortly before 4:00 pm on Thursday, August 27, after emerging from a separate session of the National Economic Council chaired by Vice President Shettima.

Per The Punch, the consultations, which began on Wednesday, August 26, were aimed at reviewing and reworking the PCC list, which has continued to generate controversy since its release.

Chinedu Ogah raises concern over Francis Nwifuru, governor of Ebonyi’s omission from President Bola Tinubu’s campaign council. Photo credit: s

Source: Facebook

APC campaign: Nwifuru’s omission ignites concern

In the same vein, Chinedu Ogah, the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, has appealed to President Tinubu to reconsider the exclusion of Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru, from the APC Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 elections.

Ogah, an APC chieftain, said Nwifuru deserved a prominent role in the campaign structure because of his commitment to the party, efforts to strengthen its structure in Ebonyi and contribution to peace and unity within the party.

Ogah explained that Governor Nwifuru's omission could send the wrong political signal to the people of Ebonyi, particularly the Abakaliki bloc, which he described as a major political constituency in the state.

Vanguard quoted Ogah as saying:

"Abakaliki bloc cannot be neglected in the presidential list.”

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Tinubu picks Akpabio for key role

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu named Senate President Godswill Akpabio as the Deputy Director General South I of the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council.

The appointment comes as the ruling party formally organises its campaign to secure a second term for the Nigerian leader.

Akpabio expressed confidence that President Tinubu will secure a second term in office in the 2027 elections, citing the achievements of the administration. The Senate President said the ruling APC would have sufficient achievements to present to Nigerians when campaigns for the 2027 election begin.

Source: Legit.ng