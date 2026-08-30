Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang declared the activities of a group called HISBA in Jos North illegal and unauthorised

The group was accused of intimidating, harassing and extorting residents while imposing rules without any legal backing

Mutfwang directed security agencies to investigate, identify and prosecute anyone found promoting or participating in the group's activities

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has ordered security agencies to immediately stop and arrest members of a group operating under the name "HISBA" in parts of Jos North Local Government Area, describing their conduct as illegal and a threat to the rule of law in the state.

The directive was made public on Sunday through a statement signed by the governor's Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Gyang Bere.

Governor Mutfwang directs security agencies to stop HISBA’s illegal activities in Jos North. Photo credit: CalebMuftwang/x

Source: Twitter

It followed reports that the group had been intimidating, harassing and extorting residents, as well as imposing rules that have no basis in law.

Mutfwang: no parallel authority will be tolerated

The governor was unequivocal in his response, warning those involved to stop immediately or face prosecution. "No individual or group has the authority to appoint itself the government of Plateau State. The responsibility for enforcing the law belongs to duly constituted authorities acting within the law," he said.

According to PUNCH, Mutfwang added that Plateau State operates under a single legal framework and that no person or group holds the power to assume authority outside of what the law grants. "Plateau State has one Constitution, one legal system and one legitimate authority, and no individual or group has the right to assume powers that have not been conferred upon it by law," the statement read.

He further said the government "will not permit the emergence of any parallel authority, self-appointed enforcement body or group seeking to impose rules, restrictions or sanctions on citizens outside the established legal framework of the Nigerian state."

Security agencies were also directed to step up intelligence gathering to determine who was behind the activities and to shield residents from any further harassment or coercion.

Governor rules out religious or ethnic targeting

Mutfwang was careful to clarify that the clampdown was not aimed at any particular faith or community. "This directive is not directed at any religion, ethnic group or community. Plateau State remains home to people of diverse faiths, ethnicities and backgrounds, all of whom are entitled to equal protection under the law," the statement said.

He described the matter as one of lawful conduct and legitimate authority, stressing that every resident had the right to live, worship, work and carry out daily activities without interference from any self-appointed body.

The governor thanked members of the public who reported the group's activities to authorities and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to security across the state. The statement closed with a reminder of Plateau State's long-standing reputation for peaceful coexistence, with Mutfwang pledging to uphold that tradition by ensuring equal treatment for all citizens and the supremacy of the rule of law.

Source: Legit.ng