President Bola Tinubu named a Body of Advisers made up of five elder statesmen for the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council

The appointees include former governors, ex-senators, and long-serving APC figures from across Nigeria's geopolitical zones

The appointments signal early preparations by the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general elections

President Bola Tinubu has constituted a Body of Advisers, composed entirely of elder statesmen, to serve on the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, drawing from a pool of experienced political figures across Nigeria.

The five-member advisory group brings together former governors and ex-senators with deep roots in Nigerian politics. Below is a profile of each appointee.

Chief Bisi Akande

Chief Bisi Akande is one of the most senior figures in Nigeria's ruling party. He served as Governor of Osun State from 1999 to 2003 under the Alliance for Democracy and later became a founding member of the APC, serving as its first interim national chairman from 2013.

His role in uniting the opposition parties that formed the APC made him a key architect of the political coalition that eventually brought the party to power at the federal level. His appointment to the campaign advisory body reflects his continued influence within APC circles.

Chief Segun Osoba

Chief Segun Osoba is a veteran journalist and two-time Governor of Ogun State, having served from 1992 to 1993 and again from 1999 to 2003. He remains one of the most respected elder statesmen in south-west Nigeria and has been a consistent voice within the APC and its predecessor parties.

Beyond politics, Osoba built a distinguished career in the Nigerian press before transitioning into public service. His inclusion in the advisory body underscores the party's interest in leveraging voices with broad public credibility.

Senator Rochas Okorocha

Senator Rochas Okorocha represented Imo West in the Nigerian Senate and previously served two terms as Governor of Imo State from 2011 to 2019. He is one of the more prominent APC figures from the South-East geopolitical zone and has remained active in federal legislative politics.

His governorship was marked by notable social programmes, including a controversial free education policy. His presence on the advisory council adds a South-East dimension to the campaign's elder statesmen group.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu served as Governor of Nasarawa State from 1999 to 2007 and later became the national chairman of the APC, a position he held until 2023. He represents the party's Northern interests and has been a key loyalist within the Tinubu-era APC structure.

His experience in party administration at the highest level makes him a valuable adviser as the party begins its push towards retaining the presidency in 2027.

Senator Florence Ita Giwa

Senator Florence Ita Giwa is a veteran lawmaker from Cross River State who served in the Nigerian Senate. She is widely regarded as one of the pioneering female politicians in Nigeria's post-military democratic era and has been active in national politics across multiple political platforms.

Her appointment brings both gender representation and a South-South perspective to the advisory body, rounding out a geographically diverse group of elder statesmen named to support the APC's 2027 presidential campaign effort.

Source: Legit.ng