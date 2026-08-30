Armed bandits stormed the Ghandi community in Rabah LGA, Sokoto State, on Sunday afternoon, opening fire on farmers

Sokoto State Police Command spokesman DSP Ahmed Rufai confirmed 8 farmers were killed and 5 others sustained gunshot injuries

A local source alleged the assault was a retaliatory strike after security agencies killed some members of the bandit group in recent operations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Sokoto state - Armed bandits attacked the Ghandi community in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State on Sunday, July 20, 2026, killing eight farmers and wounding five others in an assault that sent residents fleeing for safety.

The attackers reportedly arrived in the community at around 3:00 p.m. and immediately opened fire on people working in the area.

"Believe this was a retaliatory attack": Bandits kill 8 in Sokoto farming community. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

DSP Ahmed Rufai, spokesman for the Sokoto State Police said the command was still pulling together the full details of the tragic incident.

As reported by The Punch, Rufai confirmed the casualty figures in a telephone conversation on Sunday, August 30, 2026

"Yes, we are aware of the attack. Eight farmers were killed while another five were injured. We will make it public once we are done with the information being gathered on it," Rufai said.

Retaliatory attack suspected

A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity said the gunmen targeted farmers without warning, describing how the violence unfolded within the community.

"The bandits came around 3:00 p.m. and started shooting at people. No fewer than eight farmers were killed, while at least five others sustained gunshot injuries," the source said.

The source further claimed the assault was likely driven by revenge, following recent security operations in the area that resulted in the deaths of some members of the armed group.

"We believe this was a retaliatory attack because some members of the group were killed by security personnel in the last few days," the source added.

Farmers face mounting threats in Sokoto.

The attack has deepened anxiety among residents of Ghandi and nearby communities, particularly those who depend on farming for their livelihoods.

Armed groups have continued to pose a serious threat to farming activities across parts of Sokoto State, with Sunday's violence the latest in a string of incidents targeting rural communities in the region.

Bandits kill eight farmers, injure five others in Sooto State

Source: Original

Gunmen kill 3, abduct traditional title holder

Recall that gunmen stormed Chiromawa town in Garun Malam LGA of Kano State at about 11 pm on Saturday, killing three people.

The attackers went straight to the home of the Sarkin Noma, Alhaji Yusuf Nadabo Chiromawa, and abducted the traditional title holder.

Five people were injured in the raid, with the Garun Malam LGA chairman confirming security forces have been deployed to rescue the Sarkin Noma.

Powerful northern traditional ruler killed in Niger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, reacted to the killing of Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf, the village head of Galla in the Borgu Emirate.

Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf was a brother to Senator Sabi Abdullahi, who serves as Nigeria's Minister of Agriculture.

Bago said the deceased died defending his subjects and pledged support to the bereaved family and community.

Source: Legit.ng