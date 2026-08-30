Sultex and Goddessa became the latest housemates to leave the BBNaija Season 11 'Show Ya Sef' house during Sunday's live eviction show

Their exit came after he was nominated alongside other housemates, with the competition growing fiercer by the week

Fans on social media had mixed reactions to his departure, with many suggesting he should have left much earlier

Big Brother Naija Season 11 has claimed two housemates, as Sultex and Goddessa were shown the door during Sunday's live eviction show, bringing his time in the 'Show Ya Sef' house to an abrupt end.

The eviction was confirmed live on air, with Sultex and Goddessa departing after being placed among the nominated housemates for the week. Their exit trims the field further as the competition moves into a more decisive phase, with remaining housemates fighting harder for the ₦160 million grand prize.

Sultex and Goddessa leave BBNaija season 11 reality show. Credit: bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

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BBNaija 'Show Ya Sef' Heats Up

The Season 11 edition of BBNaija kicked off on July 26, 2026, under the theme 'Show Ya Sef', bringing a fresh batch of contestants into the house with ambitions of walking away with the grand prize. Sultex had been part of that group since the premiere, but his journey ended before reaching the latter stages of the competition.

With fewer housemates now remaining, the stakes are considerably higher for those still in the race.

Reactions as Goddessa and Sultex leave Big Brother house. Credit: goddessa

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that Cassi was evicted from 'Show Ya Sef' house in week 4.

Moment Sultex was evicted from BBNaija house:

Moment Goddessa was evicted from BBNaija house

What Fans Are Saying About Sultex's Exit

Reactions on Instagram were largely unsympathetic, with many viewers expressing little surprise at the eviction.

@mayorwamhie wrote:

"I am sure Lagos people are ready to welcome him though, I mean he owns Lagos"

@favourenebeke commented:

"Jagaban of Lagos 😂😂😂😂"

@elohor910 stated:

"Yeye koyin no fit support am"

@debbie.adere shared:

"This guy no even get any story line, he even tay suppose comot week 2😂"

@juh_lieee wrote:

"Omo so this guy nor get fans??"

@dj_staffy said:

"Are you serious? Like they Dey do the big brother true true? And they Dey commot people? 😂"

Housemate Abi Attempts Voluntary Exit

Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija Season 11 housemate Abi expressed feelings of being targeted by other contestants after insufficient votes prevented her from avoiding the eviction list.

Amid rising tensions, Abi's contemplation of a voluntary exit sparked intense discussions among fans, prompting urgent appeals from fellow housemates not to succumb to the pressures she faces within the competition.

Source: Legit.ng