Gunmen stormed Chiromawa town in Garun Malam LGA of Kano State at about 11 pm on Saturday, killing three people

The attackers went straight to the home of the Sarkin Noma, Alhaji Yusuf Nadabo Chiromawa, and abducted the traditional title holder

Five people were injured in the raid, with the Garun Malam LGA chairman confirming security forces have been deployed to rescue the Sarkin Noma

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Gunmen have killed three people, wounded five others, and kidnapped the Sarkin Noma of Kano State, Alhaji Yusuf Nadabo Chiromawa, following a late-night attack on Chiromawa town in Garun Malam Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Chairman of Garun Malam LGA, Alhaji Aminu Salisu Kadawa, said the gunmen moved directly to the residence of the Sarkin Noma after entering the town.

"Midnight violence in Kano: Gunmen kill 3, kidnap 'Sarkin Noma' of Chiromawa"

Source: Original

Kadawa said the gunmen opened fire without warning, killing three people and leaving five others with varying degrees of injuries.

As reported by Daily Trust, Kadawa said the deadly attack happened at around 11 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

The five survivors are currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital, while security personnel have been deployed to track the attackers and secure the freedom of the abducted traditional ruler.

Nadabo reportedly owns Chiromawa Petroleum Station and holds the traditional title of Sarkin Noman Kano.

LGA chairman responds

Kadawa said he personally accompanied council officials to the hospital and remained through the night to ensure the injured received proper care.

He said the Kano State Government would step up security measures across the area to prevent a repeat of such an attack.

The chairman also called on residents in the area to remain calm and cooperate fully with security agencies.

He urged members of the public to share any information that could help track down the gunmen and bring back the Sarkin Noma safely.

"I appeal to our people to remain calm and prayerful while supporting security agencies with any useful information."

According to Leadership, residents of Chiromawa on their social media platforms said Nadabo was rescued on Sunday morning in a joint operation involving soldiers and local vigilantes.

Nadabo's rescue brought relief to residents, while security operatives continued efforts to track down those responsible for the attack.

Powerful northern traditional ruler killed in Niger

Recall that Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, reacted to the killing of Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf, the village head of Galla in the Borgu Emirate.

Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf was a brother to Senator Sabi Abdullahi, who serves as Nigeria's Minister of Agriculture.

Bago said the deceased died defending his subjects and pledged support to the bereaved family and community.

Terrorists abduct traditional ruler, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that terrorists stormed Igbesi community in Kwara state's Isin LGA late Saturday night, August 22, 2026, and seized the community's monarch.

Kwara state commissioner of police, Ojo Adekimi, confirmed the abduction of Oba Moses Oyinloye Iwedunmoye I

Police said efforts were underway to rescue the traditional ruler, whose whereabouts remained unknown.

Source: Legit.ng