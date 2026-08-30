The G100 issued a public appeal one day before the First Summit of Nigeria's Opposition Political Parties, scheduled for Monday, August 31, 2026

The group warned that a divided opposition repeatedly hands an advantage to the incumbent, citing past Nigerian and global election patterns

G100 spokesperson Salihu Moh. Lukman signed the statement, calling on all leaders to gather at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja in good faith

Abuja, FCT - With less than 24 hours to go before Nigeria's opposition parties convene for their first-ever summit, the G100 has appealed to party leaders, candidates and members to prioritise unity when they meet on Monday, August 31, 2026.

The statement, signed by Salihu Moh. Lukman on behalf of the G100 and dated August 30, 2026, called on all participants at the summit to arrive at the Shehu Musa Yar'Adua Centre in Abuja ready to work together rather than compete.

G100 spokesperson Salihu Moh. Lukman urges opposition leaders to prioritise unity and Nigeria’s broader interests ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credits: @KafinHausaa, @officialABATz, @peterobi

Source: Twitter

A Divided Opposition Helps the Incumbent

The G100 said historical evidence from Nigerian elections and those held elsewhere consistently shows that when opposition parties split their energies and votes, they hand an unintended advantage to whoever they are trying to unseat.

"The experience of elections in Nigeria and elsewhere has repeatedly demonstrated that a divided opposition often strengthens the incumbent. When parties competing for the same broad constituency fragment their energies, resources and votes, they risk turning their differences into an unintended advantage for those they seek to replace," the group said.

The G100 was careful to note that cooperation does not mean any party must give up its identity, leadership or ambitions. The group described the summit as an opening to build dialogue frameworks and coordination structures that respect each party's individual character.

What the G100 Wants From Monday's Summit

The statement laid out a clear expectation: that leaders must come to the table in good faith and keep Nigeria's broader interests above their personal or party calculations.

"There will be disagreements, competing ambitions and difficult conversations. These are natural in politics. But none should prevent us from recognising the greater danger of allowing our differences to deny Nigerians a credible alternative," the G100 wrote.

The group said Monday's gathering should not be seen as a contest within the opposition, but as the beginning of a longer effort to give Nigerians a real choice at the ballot box.

"Tomorrow is not about declaring winners or losers within the opposition. It is about beginning the work of ensuring that Nigerian democracy wins," the statement read.

Lukman closed the appeal with a direct message to every leader expected at the summit: "History has presented the opposition with an opportunity. We must be wise enough not to waste it."

OK Movement rejects merger talk

Meanwhile, the OK Movement, a political platform set up to mobilise support for the joint presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has firmly rejected any merger with an outside political organisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group, which draws membership from both the Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya, also dismissed reports of a plot to remove its founder and Director-General, John Ughulu, saying the organisation's grassroots structures were built on his leadership.

The decisions were contained in a communiqué jointly signed by Convener Ladipo Johnson and National Secretary Sadaatu Sani, following a national leadership summit held in Abuja. The summit brought together national leaders, state coordinators, and ward-level mobilisers from across the country's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Source: Legit.ng