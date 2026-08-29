The UAE government announced the cost of issuing and renewing a work permit, which ranges from AED 250 to AED 3,450

The fee a company pays depends on its classification, which is determined by how well it complies with UAE labour laws and worker protections

Companies with a history of violations face the highest costs after being placed in the lowest classification category

The UAE government has released the conditions that determine how much employers pay to issue or renew a work permit for their staff, with fees varying significantly depending on how well a company follows local labour regulations.

According to the announced framework, work permit costs fall between AED 250 and AED 3,450. The figure a company pays is not fixed but is tied directly to its classification, which is assigned as either A, B, or C.

UAE explains conditions affecting cost of work permit, mentions price range. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

UAE work permit: Company classification

The classification system is administered by the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and reflects a company's track record across several areas.

These include compliance with UAE labour law, participation in the Wages Protection System, adherence to MoHRE resolutions and directives, respect for workers' rights, and commitment to promoting cultural and demographic diversity in the workplace.

Employers that consistently meet these standards are placed in higher categories, which translates to lower permit costs. Those that fall short, particularly companies with documented violations or a pattern of non-compliance, are assigned to Category C, which carries the steepest fees.

UAE work permit: Implications for employers

The tiered structure effectively turns work permit pricing into an incentive mechanism. Companies that invest in fair labour practices and maintain clean compliance records benefit from lower administrative costs, while those with poor records face a financial penalty each time they seek to hire or retain foreign workers.

For workers and job seekers considering employment in the UAE, the classification of a prospective employer now carries practical significance beyond workplace conditions.

A company's rating under this system can signal how seriously it takes its obligations under UAE law, offering an additional layer of transparency for those evaluating job offers in the country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng