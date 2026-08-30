President Bola Tinubu filed a challenge in a US court to block the DOJ, FBI, and DEA from releasing records linked to drug traff-icking allegations against him

American transparency activist Aaron Greenspan sued multiple US agencies after they refused to confirm or deny whether they held investigative files on Tinubu

The FBI separately sought to submit a sealed declaration to the judge, saying it could not publicly explain why it withheld certain records about Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu is at the centre of an ongoing legal battle in the United States over records tied to drug traff-icking allegations, with multiple agencies and court rulings shaping a case that has now stretched beyond three years.

How the case began

President Bola Tinubu faces a US court battle as activists demand release of FBI records tied to drug traff icking allegations. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Channels TV, between 2022 and 2023, Aaron Greenspan, an American transparency activist and founder of PlainSite, filed 12 Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests with six US federal agencies. He was seeking documents from investigations into a Chicago herooin ring that operated in the early 1990s.

The individuals named in his requests included Tinubu, Lee Andrew Edwards, Mueez Abegboyega Akande, and Abiodun Agbele.

Five of the agencies responded with what is known as a Glomar response, an official refusal to confirm or deny whether the requested records exist. Unsatisfied, Greenspan escalated the matter to the Department of Justice's Office of Information Policy, which backed the agencies' position. He then filed a lawsuit on June 12, 2023.

The defendants in the case include the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, the Executive Office for United States Attorneys, the Department of State, and later the CIA.

What the courts have said

In April 2025, Judge Beryl Howell ruled that the FBI and DEA had issued improper Glomar responses and ordered them lifted. She found that the two agencies failed to show that Tinubu had a recognisable privacy interest in keeping secret the fact that he had been a subject of criminal investigation.

The case also involves a 1993 civil forfeiture proceeding in which roughly $460,000 was linked to Tinubu. Greenspan's requests specifically include the FBI's full file on Tinubu and FBI Form 302 interview records from 1992 to 1993.

Tinubu's legal fight to block release

Tinubu, through lawyers Christopher W. Carmichael, Victor P. Henderson, and Oluwole O. Afolabi, filed court documents arguing that releasing the records would violate his right to privacy. His 16-page filing argued that even where some information has appeared in public records, an individual retains a privacy interest in details that remain undisclosed, citing US Supreme Court precedent.

He has denied any wrongdoing.

FBI's sealed declaration request

On August 20, 2026, the FBI filed an application asking the court to allow it to submit a sealed, ex parte declaration explaining in private why it withheld certain records. The agency said publicly disclosing its full reasoning would reveal law enforcement techniques and could "reasonably be expected to endanger the life or physical safety of any individual."

Judge grants DOJ only 4 extra days

When Jeanine Pirro, a Donald Trump-appointed attorney, requested a 10-day extension to comply with a court order, Judge Howell granted only four additional days, setting August 21, 2026 as the deadline. Tinubu's legal team also joined a request for the same extension, which the judge declined. Howell noted that the case had already been pending for more than three years.

Washington-based lobbying firm Von Batten-Montague-York, recently engaged by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, published court documents relating to the case on X and called for the records to be made public immediately.

Judge Beryl Howell rules against improper Glomar responses, ordering FBI and DEA to disclose Tinubu-related investigation records. Photo credit: Pius Ekpei/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

FBI seeks ex parte in camera declaration

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has filed a motion to submit ex parte in camera declarations explaining why it withheld information about investigative records linked to allegations of drug trading against Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

An ex parte in camera declaration is a written statement presented only to a judge, without being shared publicly.

Source: Legit.ng