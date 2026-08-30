The Federal Government ordered a science-based investigation into power losses along the Ikorodu–Sagamu industrial corridor

Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe said about 100 megawatts of electricity go unaccounted for along the corridor every year

Stakeholders from NISO, TCN, Ikeja Electric, and IBEDC were summoned to a high-level meeting in Lagos over the losses

The Federal Government has ordered a formal investigation into energy theft along the 132kV Ikorodu–Sagamu industrial corridor in Lagos, where power losses are estimated at roughly N120 billion every year.

Minister of Power Joseph Tegbe disclosed at a high-level stakeholder meeting in Lagos that unaccounted electricity losses along the corridor amount to about 100 megawatts annually.

FG begins probe into N120 billion electricity theft in Ikorodu-Sagamu axis Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

He directed that a transparent, science-based probe be carried out to determine why the volume of power transmitted along the corridor far exceeds what distribution companies bill and account for.

How the theft was uncovered

The Ikorodu–Sagamu corridor has grown into one of Nigeria's busiest industrial manufacturing belts, attracting heavy energy consumers.

Technological monitoring tools deployed by the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) flagged serious loading irregularities and commercial losses across the network, drawing government attention to the scale of the problem.

Tegbe said the government will no longer accept meter tampering, deliberate manipulation of data, or interference with power infrastructure. Every consumer, he added, must be held accountable for the actual electricity used.

Government warns industry players

While Tegbe reaffirmed the administration's commitment to industrial growth under President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and pledged a sustained power supply to manufacturers, he was clear that uninterrupted electricity must come with strict accountability and accurate billing on the other side, according to a report by The Nation

FG begins probe into N120 billion electricity theft in Ikorodu-Sagamu axis Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The stakeholder engagement brought together senior officials from across the energy sector, including the Managing Director and Executive Directors of NISO, representatives of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), and the chief executives of both Ikeja Electric and the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, as well as representatives from industries operating along the corridor.

All parties were directed to cooperate fully with technical investigators and help close the revenue gaps that, according to the government, threaten the financial stability of the national grid, ThisDay reported.

Ghana plans to supply electricity to Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ghana is positioning itself to become a major electricity supplier across West Africa, with Nigeria emerging as its next potential export market.

Ghana’s Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, said the country is willing to begin supplying electricity to Nigeria as part of a broader strategy to strengthen regional energy cooperation and establish Ghana as an energy hub.

Ghana already has cross-border electricity arrangements with Togo, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso through the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

The country’s transmission network is physically interconnected with these neighbouring countries, allowing electricity to flow across borders.

Source: Legit.ng