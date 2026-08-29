The OK Movement held a national leadership summit in Abuja attended by coordinators from all 36 states and the FCT

The group issued a communiqué rejecting any merger with external political bodies ahead of the 2027 elections

The summit also addressed a reported plot to remove Director-General John Ughulu, with members warning of consequences

The OK Movement, a political platform set up to mobilise support for the joint presidential ticket of Peter Obi and Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has firmly rejected any merger with an outside political organisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group, which draws membership from both the Obidient Movement and Kwankwasiyya, also dismissed reports of a plot to remove its founder and Director-General, John Ughulu, saying the organisation's grassroots structures were built on his leadership.

The recent national leadership summit in Abuja reaffirmed the group's commitment to independence. Photo credit: @NDCVanguard

Source: Twitter

Summit resolutions

The decisions were contained in a communiqué jointly signed by Convener Ladipo Johnson and National Secretary Sadaatu Sani, following a national leadership summit held in Abuja. The summit brought together national leaders, state coordinators, and ward-level mobilisers from across the country's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Johnson, who is also the NDC's Lagos Central senatorial candidate, said any externally imposed consolidation risked disrupting ongoing programmes and eroding the movement's identity and grassroots momentum.

"The Summit resolves that the OK Movement shall remain an independent organisation and shall not be merged into or absorbed by any external political body. Independence does not mean isolation: we remain ready to coordinate closely with allied groups in pursuit of shared goals," the communiqué read.

On the question of Ughulu's position, the group warned that removing him could trigger the collapse of its entire grassroots network.

"The Movement was built ward by ward, largely on the personal credibility of its founder with the volunteers who make up its ranks. Our loyalty is not to a title, but to the man who recruited, trained and stood with us. Should the Director-General be removed, or the Movement's independence set aside, they have indicated that they would not continue to operate under the resulting arrangement," Johnson said.

Appointments and reconciliation

The summit also extended an olive branch to Ms Jacky Wayas, inviting her to return to the movement as Director for Strategic Implementation and Planning. Prince Suleiman Abubakar was appointed Deputy Director-General (North), filling the vacancy left by the resignation of Amb. Muhammad Auwal Musa, Punch reported.

After the summit, the movement's leadership visited Kwankwaso at his Abuja residence to brief him on the outcomes. They also met with Alhaji Buba Galadima, head of the movement's Advisory Council, who urged unity and cautioned against merging the organisation into the NDC party structure.

The OK Movement recently held a national leadership summit in Abuja. Photo credit: @NDCVanguard

Source: Facebook

The summit took place roughly one month after reports emerged of a leadership tussle within the movement, involving competing claims to its top positions and a series of public accusations between rival factions, Vanguard reported.

The resolutions come as opposition groups across Nigeria continue to explore alliances and coalitions in preparation for the 2027 elections, with the ruling All Progressives Congress remaining the main target of their combined efforts.

2027: Opposition parties to meet in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the G100 announced that it will host the First Summit of Key Stakeholders of Nigeria's Opposition Political Parties on Monday, August 31, at the Yar'Adua Centre, Abuja, bringing together the leadership of six principal opposition parties to begin formal negotiations on working together ahead of the 2027 general election.

The summit will proceed under the theme "A Framework for Opposition Cooperation and Coordination," with delegations from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Peoples Movement (APM), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) expected to attend from 10:00 a.m.

Source: Legit.ng