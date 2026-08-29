Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano addressed weeks of speculation linking Victor Osimhen to Arsenal

Romano revealed that Galatasaray consider Osimhen unsellable and that the Nigerian striker is happy at the club

The pundit traced the rumours to separate talks between Arsenal and Galatasaray over Gabriel Martinelli

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has shut down reports linking Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to a summer move to Arsenal, saying the Premier League club never held talks with Galatasaray over the Super Eagles forward.

The 27-year-old Nigerian striker has been strongly linked with the reigning Premier League champions as rumours continue to circulate about Mikel Arteta's side still searching for a new forward to bolster their attack this season.

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the speculations linking Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen with a move to Premier League club Arsenal. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said the rumours had persisted for weeks but had no basis in fact.

"Some of you are asking me about Victor Osimhen for weeks now, not only today, if Osimhen can be an option for Arsenal, if it's true Arsenal are talking to Victor Osimhen. Not true guys," he said.

Romano was direct about Galatasaray's position, saying the Turkish club regard the Nigerian as central to their plans and have no intention of letting him leave.

"Arsenal never opened negotiations for Osimhen for one reason, Osimhen is going nowhere. Osimhen is part of the strategy for Galatasaray. Osimhen is not for sale," he said.

The Italian pundit added that no club had seriously pursued the striker because a transfer was simply not possible.

"Osimhen was never considered as an option for any club because Osimhen cannot move. He is happy at Galatasaray. Galatasaray love Osimhen. Galatasaray now have some fantastic players. They have a fantastic squad."

Osimhen joined Galatasaray from Napoli in the summer of 2024 and has settled into impressive form.

The Nigerian striker scored four goals across his opening two Super Lig fixtures against Çorum and Erzurumspor this season, form that Romano acknowledged had drawn attention from clubs across Europe.

Martinelli talks sparked the confusion

Romano said the Arsenal-Osimhen links likely grew out of a separate conversation between the two clubs involving Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli.

"For Victor Osimhen to leave at this point will make no sense. Osimhen is staying. I think those rumours were just because Arsenal and Galatasaray were talking about Martinelli but Martinelli didn't want to go to Turkey," he explained.

With the summer transfer window nearing its close, One Football reports Osimhen is expected to remain at Galatasaray as the club push to retain their Super Lig title.

Barcelona ready to hijack Osimhen deal

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Barcelona's renewed interest in Osimhen after their failed attempt to secure Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

With Osimhen's impressive performance at Galatasaray, including scoring four goals in just two matches, the stakes are high as multiple clubs, including Arsenal and Tottenham, eye a potential bidding war for his signature.

Source: Legit.ng