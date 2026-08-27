SDP's 2027 presidential candidate Adewole Adebayo named five industries he believes can generate mass employment for Nigerians

Adebayo said every major government programme should be judged by its ability to create work and expand opportunity

The SDP candidate framed job creation as his primary economic test for measuring the success of any government policy

Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party's (SDP) 2027 presidential candidate, has identified agriculture, construction, manufacturing, technology, and energy as the five sectors with the greatest potential to put millions of Nigerians to work.

Adebayo shared the position on social media, framing job creation as the central measure by which he intends to judge any economic policy or government programme.

Adewole Adebayo lists fives sectors mass employment can be created Photo Credit: @Pres_Adebayo

Source: Twitter

He wrote:

"Nigeria's greatest resource is our people. My economic test is simple: are we creating real, productive jobs for Nigerians?"

The SDP candidate said the five industries he named have the capacity not only to absorb large numbers of workers, but also to strengthen communities and drive broader productivity across the country.

Adebayo's standard for government programmes

Beyond naming the sectors, Adebayo laid out a specific benchmark he said should apply to public spending decisions. According to him, every major initiative in infrastructure, housing, agriculture, energy, and industry should be evaluated on whether it generates work and widens opportunity for ordinary Nigerians.

He said:

"Every major programme in infrastructure, housing, agriculture, energy and industry should be judged by its ability to create work and expand opportunity. That is how we build a stronger economy — and a New Nigeria".

He ended his message with a direct appeal: "Nigerians deserve real change."

Adebayo, who ran for president under the SDP in the 2023 general elections, was ratified as the party's 2027 presidential candidate and has been building out his policy positions ahead of the next electoral cycle. His latest remarks signal that employment generation will be a central pillar of his campaign platform.

See his tweet on X here:

Shehu Sani lists campaign promises Nigerians should reject

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani published a list of 16 campaign promises he believes Nigerians should treat with deep scepticism, warning citizens not to be swayed by politicians who make pledges they have no intention of honouring.

Sani, a rights activist and former legislator known for his outspoken commentary on Nigerian politics, shared the list publicly, opening with a direct challenge to voters to engage their critical thinking before accepting any such vow from what he called "bourgeoisie politicians."

Source: Legit.ng