Senator Abdulaziz Yari, DG of the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign, declared that no future Nigerian president can restore fuel subsidy

Yari said the subsidy cost Nigeria about ₦20 trillion a year, with no accurate data on daily fuel consumption from the NNPC

The APC campaign chief also revealed that the government spends over ₦2 trillion monthly on arms and security equipment

Senator Abdulaziz Yari, the Director-General of the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign, has said that any politician promising to restore fuel subsidy is deceiving Nigerians, insisting the policy is permanently finished regardless of who wins the next presidential election.

Yari said the subsidy was already absent from the 2023 federal budget before President Bola Tinubu took office in May of that year.

Breaking: “Atiku is Lying,” Tinubu’s Campaign DG Yari Drops Bombshell Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

He noted that because the National Assembly passed that budget without any subsidy provision, there was no legal or financial basis for it to continue, and any future administration would face the same legislative constraint.

Why subsidy cannot return, according to Yari

The former Zamfara governor argued that the sheer cost of the scheme makes a revival impossible.

He put the annual figure at roughly ₦20 trillion, adding that the government never had reliable consumption data to justify the expenditure in the first place.

"Nobody can tell you exactly how many litres we need or what the quantity is per day," Yari said.

"NNPC, as the government's own company, we challenged NNPC for four years to tell us the exact consumption. Nobody knows the numbers. They project the numbers, and we are paying based on those numbers."

He added that when officials pushed for clearer figures, they were told the data also accounted for fuel flowing across West Africa, not just Nigeria's domestic demand.

"Definitely, whoever is there, the first thing he is going to do is end it," Yari said. "Anybody who is deceiving Nigerians by saying, 'I'm going to bring back this subsidy,' is lying to Nigerians."

Security spending and the 2027 campaign message

Yari also addressed the government's security expenditure, disclosing that the administration spends more than ₦2 trillion every month on arms, ammunition, and surveillance equipment for security agencies.

He said much of this investment is not publicly visible but is known to those within government.

He told reporters that security conditions on the ground had improved significantly, pointing to a complete overhaul of equipment available to agencies in states like his own compared to previous administrations.

On the campaign strategy, Yari said the APC would run on its record rather than attack opponents by name.

"We don't call any names. Names are not important to us. Rather, what is important is what we are going to do for Nigerians and what we have been doing over the past three and a half years," he said.

He closed by voicing confidence in President Tinubu's continued leadership, saying:

"Bola Ahmed Asiwaju is doing the best, and we believe he is the right man for this job again."

YarI speaks on Tinubu’s re-election

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Abdulaziz Yari, the senator representing Zamfara West and a former governor of the state, pledged to secure President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027 after being named director-general of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council.

Yari made the commitment on Saturday, August 22, in a statement reacting to his appointment, saying he accepted the role with "deep gratitude" and "full seriousness."

Source: Legit.ng