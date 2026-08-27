Deputy Senate President Jibril Barau joined over 500 Islamic scholars at a national JIBWIS symposium held in Jos, Plateau State

The gathering brought together governors from Kano, Sokoto, Yobe and Jigawa States alongside other senior federal officials

JIBWIS also pledged support for any position taken by its Ulama'u Council chairman on the 2027 elections, including a Muslim-Muslim ticket

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Jos, Plateau State - A significant political signal ahead of the 2027 general elections emerged in Jos on Thursday, as the Deputy President of the Senate, Jibril Barau, joined more than 500 Islamic scholars and stakeholders to formally back President Bola Tinubu for a second term in office.

The endorsement came at a national symposium organised by the Jama'atu Izalatil Bid'ah Wa Iqamatis-Sunnah (JIBWIS), convened under the theme "Enhanced Political Participation and Social Justice as a Panacea for Unity and Development in Nigeria."

"Support for any position": JIBWIS backs Tinubu as 2027 elections loom. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

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According to Arise News, the communiqué issued at the end of the event disclosed that over 350 participants attended, including prominent Islamic clerics, academics, professionals, political leaders and youth representatives drawn from across the country.

Key figures at Jos gathering

The symposium was hosted by JIBWIS National President Sheikh Muhammad Sani Yahaya Jingir. Among those in attendance were the governors of Kano, Sokoto, Yobe and Jigawa States, the Minister of Water Resources, and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Affairs.

Beyond endorsing Tinubu's re-election bid, JIBWIS pledged to support whatever position its Ulama'u Council chairman, Sheikh Jingir, adopts ahead of the polls, including the possibility of backing a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

The group was careful, however, to frame its political engagement in principled terms, insisting that participation in elections must be guided by integrity, competence, justice, accountability and genuine service to the public, rather than ethnic or religious sentiment.

Security, governance concerns raised

Security challenges featured heavily in the symposium's discussions. Scholars expressed serious concern over the continued threat of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and communal violence across the country.

While acknowledging the efforts of the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies, JIBWIS called on the government to invest more in intelligence gathering, improve coordination between agencies, and ensure that security personnel receive adequate training and equipment.

On governance, the symposium urged political parties to uphold internal democracy, focus campaigns on policy issues, and resist the temptation to exploit divisive or inflammatory rhetoric during the build-up to the 2027 elections.

Jibril Barau and Islamic scholars endorse Tinubu's 2027 campaign in Jos, Plateau State

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6 Northern governors, 500 Islamic clerics endorse Tinubu

Recall that over 500 Islamic scholars and clerics from across Nigeria met with key political figures in Jigawa state.

Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau and presidential aide Ibrahim Masari attended the closed-door session.

Six northern APC governors were also present at the meeting before the endorsement was announced.

Yari speaks on how Tinubu will win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Abdulaziz Yari, senator representing Zamfara West, accepted his appointment as director-general of the APC presidential campaign council for 2027.

Yari called on APC members, supporters and Nigerians across political divides to back Tinubu's re-election bid.

The APC unveiled a 108-member presidential campaign council on Saturday, with Tinubu named as chairman of the council.

Source: Legit.ng