Gift Camille, also known as Cute Gemini, announced she will finally speak her truth about her past relationship with rapper Lil Frosh

The influencer said she has watched people build narratives about her life for years without ever hearing her side of the story

Gift set a date of August 29, 2026, for her much-anticipated public statement addressing years of rumours and online claims

Gift Camille, popularly known as Cute Gemini, has announced plans to publicly address her past relationship with rapper Lil Frosh for the first time, vowing to tell her story on her own terms.

In a statement shared online, the influencer said she had deliberately stayed silent for years, not out of having nothing to say, but because she prioritised her peace over defending herself to people who had already formed their opinions.

Lil Frosh’s ex-girlfriend speaks out after years of silence, promises to reveal her truth. Credit: @lilfrosh, @thacutegemime

Source: Instagram

"I have been quiet for too long. It is time to tell my side," she wrote, before setting the date of 29 August 2026, in the evening, as when she will speak publicly.

What Sparked the Renewed Conversation

Gift said her decision to break her silence was prompted by a fresh wave of online claims and stories about her that she described as untrue.

She also pointed to years of unanswered questions surrounding her personal life, including ongoing speculation about her relationships and sexuality, which she said she has never publicly addressed.

She made clear she is not coming out to start a fight or trade insults, but simply to present her own account of events that she says have long been told without her voice.

"I am not coming to fight anybody. I am not coming to insult anyone. I am simply coming to tell my story," she wrote.

A Timeline of the Lil Frosh Controversy

The original saga dates back to October 2020, when Gift's manager publicly accused rapper Lil Frosh of severely assaulting her, sharing photographs of her facial injuries online.

The backlash was swift, and music mogul Davido terminated Lil Frosh's contract with his DMW record label almost immediately.

Lil Frosh’s ex-girlfriend opens up after six years as fresh details may emerge. Credit: @lilfrosh

Source: Instagram

Lil Frosh was briefly remanded in prison following the incident. By March 2022, however, Gift withdrew the criminal case from court after the two parties reached an out-of-court settlement.

The dispute resurfaced in early 2024 when Lil Frosh publicly claimed that her visible facial injuries at the time had been the result of an allergic reaction. Gift strongly rejected that claim, standing firm in her account of physical abuse.

Now, more than six years after the story first went viral, Gift says those who have judged her based on one side of the story should watch what comes next, and those who have stood by her have her gratitude.

See her viral Instagram post below:

Lil Frosh denies abusing ex-girlfriend, speaks about facial swellings

Legit.ng recalls reporting a while back when the former DMW signee Lil Frosh was in the news over the allegations of physically abusing his girlfriend.

The singer at the time came out to defend himself, noting that his girlfriend's facial swelling wasn't due to physical abuse but rather an allergic reaction caused it.

Despite losing his contract with Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) over the issue, Lil Frosh has maintained his innocence.

Source: Legit.ng