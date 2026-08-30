The CBN released updated selling rates for August 28, 2026, showing the British pound dropped against the naira

The pound recorded one of the sharpest single-day declines among all 13 currencies on the CBN table

The US dollar, euro, and Swiss franc also posted lower selling rates on the last day of the trading week

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The British pound sterling selling rate fell against the Nigerian naira as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) released updated exchange rates for Friday, August 28, 2026.

According to the CBN’s official selling-rate data, the pound declined from N1,820.34 on August 27 to N1,816.04 on August 28.

CBN exchange rates: British pound leads major currencies lower against naira Photo: Steve Lupton

Source: Getty Images

This represents a N4.30 drop in the selling rate within one day.

The latest movement means that buyers requiring pounds at the CBN-listed selling rate would have paid less naira on August 28 than on the previous trading day.

Pound falls as major currencies decline

The pound was among the major currencies that recorded significant declines in selling rates during the period.

The euro selling rate fell from N1,560.12 to N1,556.87, representing a decrease of N3.25.

The Swiss franc also declined from N1,664.91 to N1,662.05, a reduction of N2.86.

Meanwhile, the US dollar selling rate dropped from N1,338.59 on August 27 to N1,337.29 on August 28, representing a N1.30 decline, Punch reports.

The movement means the naira strengthened against the pound, euro, dollar and Swiss franc based on the CBN’s selling-rate figures.

Other CBN selling rates

Other currencies also recorded lower selling rates on August 28.

The WAUA recorded the biggest decline, falling by N8.74, from N1,843.17 to N1,834.42.

The SDR dropped by N1.25, while the Danish krona declined by N0.44.

The Saudi riyal fell by N0.34, while the UAE dirham declined by N0.35. The Chinese yuan also dropped by N0.22.

The South African rand decreased from N83.72 to N83.43, while the Japanese yen fell from N8.40 to N8.38.

Naira gains ground as CBN records lower pound, dollar and euro selling rates Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

List the new exchange rates

CFA: N2.38

Yuan/Renminbi: N198.97

Danish Krona: N208.25

Euro: N1,556.87

Yen: N8.38

Riyal: N356.17

South African Rand: N83.43

SDR: N1,833.82

Swiss Franc: N1,662.05

Pounds Sterling: N1,816.04

US Dollar: N1,337.29

WAUA: N1,834.42

UAE Dirham: N364.07

Reserves rise above CBN's 2026 target

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's external reserves have increased to $51.06 billion, exceeding the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) year-end target of $51.04 billion.

It has grown by 32.62% from $38.50 billion in the same period in 2025.

The current reserve level provides the CBN with the buffer to support the naira and settle international obligations.

Source: Legit.ng