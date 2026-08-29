VDM's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, publicly defended the content creator after some lawyers reportedly bullied and harassed him at an NBA conference

Adeyanju revealed that VDM received a loud ovation at the conference, suggesting the majority of lawyers welcomed his presence

The lawyer pushed back against those insisting NBA conferences should be reserved for intellectuals and the elite

VDM's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has broken his silence after the content creator's appearance at a Nigerian Bar Association conference stirred up fierce debate online and within legal circles.

Adeyanju, a well-known human rights activist and legal practitioner, took to Facebook on Saturday, August 29, 2026, to address the backlash that followed VDM's attendance at the NBA event. His post came after VDM himself made remarks suggesting the law profession had lost its noble status, comments that sparked immediate controversy.

VDM's lawyer Deji Adeyanju finally breaks his silence following fresh controversy surrounding client. Credit: dejiadeyanju/verydarkblackman

Source: Twitter

According to Adeyanju, a section of lawyers at the conference harassed and bullied VDM, but he was quick to point out that those individuals represent a minority within the profession.

Adeyanju Pushes Back on Elitist Attitudes

In his post, the activist lawyer argued that VDM's reception at the conference tells a different story from the one being pushed by his critics.

"The loud ovation VDM got at the conference confirms that the profession is indeed noble and ready to learn from the shared experiences of all citizens irrespective of status or class in the society," Adeyanju wrote.

He also challenged the notion that NBA conferences should be exclusive gatherings for intellectuals and the elite, describing those pushing such views as people who "have lost touch with reality."

Mixed reactions trail VDM's lawyer reaction following client's remark about law profession. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Adeyanju reaffirmed his commitment to using the law to assist people in difficult situations, noting:

"We will continue to use the instrumentality of law to rescue people in trouble including VDM."

Fans React to Adeyanju's Post

The post attracted significant reactions on Instagram. Many commenters sided with Adeyanju's position, while others raised broader questions about the legal profession.

@easyscookhouse commented:

"No the committee thought they could ridicule him, no be watin them expect they meet. They were surprised he's extremely intelligent, even more than some so called lawyers."

@diaryofparadise_1 wrote:

"Thank you for speaking up DEJI! You are indeed a true friend!"

@comr.ekpogbe shared:

"Any profession that is legitimate is a noble profession, and this includes bricklaying."

@wickednessfc questioned:

"Please I'm curious, what makes law in Nigeria a noble profession? Beyond the title, beyond the wig and gown? What makes it more noble than every other profession in Nigeria? Please someone should enlighten me."

VDM withdraws from P-Square feud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported VeryDarkMan withdrew from the ongoing P-Square family saga after alleging that Peter Okoye attempted to use him in the dispute.

He explained in a video that he apportioned 40% of the blame to Jude Okoye for refusing to step down as manager, while assigning the remaining 60% across Peter, his wife, and others involved.

VDM also dismissed claims that Peter confided in him, insisting he was being unfairly targeted by critics before declaring the matter closed.

Source: Legit.ng