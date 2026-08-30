Anxiety as Court Sentences Former President, Reason Emerges
- An Ecuadorian court convicted Lenin Moreno, who governed from 2017 to 2021, in a bribery case tied to a Chinese-built hydroelectric dam
- Moreno, 73, was among 20 people found guilty over the construction of the Coca Codo Sinclair dam by China's Sinohydro corporation
- Prosecutors sought a longer sentence and alleged that Sinohydro paid bribes totalling $76 million across the period under investigation
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An Ecuadorian court sentenced former president Lenin Moreno on Friday to five years in prison after finding him guilty of accepting bribes from the Chinese firm that built the country's largest hydroelectric dam.
Moreno, 73, was one of 20 people convicted in the case, which centres on the construction of the Coca Codo Sinclair dam by China's Sinohydro. The prosecution announced the verdict on X, confirming that Moreno's wife and several relatives also received sentences of nearly three years for complicity.
The alleged corruption took place between 2007 and 2013, when Moreno served as vice-president under socialist leader Rafael Correa. Prosecutors say Sinohydro paid out bribes totalling $76 million, roughly four per cent of the dam project's total cost. Two former managers of the power plant were also among those convicted.
Moreno denies any wrongdoing
Yahoo News reported that despite the ruling, Moreno, who is paraplegic and previously served as the United Nations special envoy on disability issues, maintained his innocence. Speaking after the verdict, he said he had never received "a single cent" from Sinohydro and blamed the prosecution on "the Correa regime."
Moreno accused his former political backer, who has also faced corruption convictions but now lives in Belgium, of orchestrating the case against him. "He promised to take revenge on me," Moreno said, referring to Correa.
The two men were once close allies. Correa backed Moreno's successful presidential run in 2017, but their relationship broke down after Moreno moved the government to the right and built closer ties with the United States.
Prosecutors had pushed for a six-and-a-half-year prison term for Moreno, making Friday's five-year sentence a partial victory for the defence. Moreno has already announced he will appeal the court's decision.
Tanzania's Vice President resigns in unprecedented move
Legit.ng earlier reported that Vice-President Emmanuel Nchimbi announced his resignation in a letter to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, shared on Instagram.
Nchimbi, 54, will be the first Tanzanian vice-president to step down from office since the country gained independence in 1964.
The resignation comes less than 10 months after Nchimbi was sworn in, amid reports of a falling out between him and the president.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng