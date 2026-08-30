An Ecuadorian court convicted Lenin Moreno, who governed from 2017 to 2021, in a bribery case tied to a Chinese-built hydroelectric dam

Moreno, 73, was among 20 people found guilty over the construction of the Coca Codo Sinclair dam by China's Sinohydro corporation

Prosecutors sought a longer sentence and alleged that Sinohydro paid bribes totalling $76 million across the period under investigation

An Ecuadorian court sentenced former president Lenin Moreno on Friday to five years in prison after finding him guilty of accepting bribes from the Chinese firm that built the country's largest hydroelectric dam.

Moreno, 73, was one of 20 people convicted in the case, which centres on the construction of the Coca Codo Sinclair dam by China's Sinohydro. The prosecution announced the verdict on X, confirming that Moreno's wife and several relatives also received sentences of nearly three years for complicity.

Court sentences Ecuador's former president, Lenin Moreno, to five years in prison Photo Credit: @Unveiled_ChinaX

Source: Twitter

The alleged corruption took place between 2007 and 2013, when Moreno served as vice-president under socialist leader Rafael Correa. Prosecutors say Sinohydro paid out bribes totalling $76 million, roughly four per cent of the dam project's total cost. Two former managers of the power plant were also among those convicted.

Moreno denies any wrongdoing

Yahoo News reported that despite the ruling, Moreno, who is paraplegic and previously served as the United Nations special envoy on disability issues, maintained his innocence. Speaking after the verdict, he said he had never received "a single cent" from Sinohydro and blamed the prosecution on "the Correa regime."

Moreno accused his former political backer, who has also faced corruption convictions but now lives in Belgium, of orchestrating the case against him. "He promised to take revenge on me," Moreno said, referring to Correa.

The two men were once close allies. Correa backed Moreno's successful presidential run in 2017, but their relationship broke down after Moreno moved the government to the right and built closer ties with the United States.

Prosecutors had pushed for a six-and-a-half-year prison term for Moreno, making Friday's five-year sentence a partial victory for the defence. Moreno has already announced he will appeal the court's decision.

Tanzania's Vice President resigns in unprecedented move

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vice-President Emmanuel Nchimbi announced his resignation in a letter to Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, shared on Instagram.

Nchimbi, 54, will be the first Tanzanian vice-president to step down from office since the country gained independence in 1964.

The resignation comes less than 10 months after Nchimbi was sworn in, amid reports of a falling out between him and the president.

Source: Legit.ng