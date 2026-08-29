A machete-wielding man stormed a cinema in Lekki, Lagos, on Friday night, triggering panic among patrons and workers at the facility

Lagos police confirmed a security guard was stabbed to death and another was injured during the attack at the entertainment complex

The Lagos State Police Command has taken the cinema's Chief Security Officer into custody and is reviewing CCTV footage as part of its investigation

Two people have died following a violent attack at a cinema in Lekki, Lagos State, after a man armed with a machete and a knife allegedly forced his way towards the facility on Friday night.

Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, SP Adebisi Abimbola, confirmed the incident on Saturday, saying the suspect had attempted to enter the cinema but was stopped at the entrance by security personnel. When guards refused him entry, the man turned violent and stabbed one of them to death, while a second security officer sustained injuries in the attack.

Two people died as man with achete attacks Lagos cinema Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

A mob then descended on the suspect, and he died as a result of the mob action.

What happened at the Lekki cinema

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the attacker became aggressive the moment security personnel blocked his entry. His motive for attempting to gain access to the premises remains unclear, though the police spokesperson said he appeared to be destitute and was suspected to have been under the influence of drugs at the time.

According to The Punch, the identities of both deceased persons have not been released, and the condition of the injured security guard had not been officially confirmed as of the time this report was filed.

Police launch investigation

Adebisi said the Chief Security Officer of the cinema has been taken into custody to assist with the investigation. Detectives are also working to obtain and review closed-circuit television footage from the facility to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine whether any other individuals were involved in the incident.

The police confirmed that a full investigation is ongoing.

Lagos deputy governor speaks on constitutional review

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat said constitutional barriers make it nearly impossible for Nigeria to return to regionalism.

Hamzat spoke at a centennial birthday lecture in Lagos held in honour of Afenifere leader Reuben Fasoranti, who turned 100.

The APC governorship candidate proposed a different path for South-West development involving joint budget planning among governors.

Source: Legit.ng