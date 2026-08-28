Atiku Abubakar addressed questions about his age in a BBC Hausa interview published on Friday, pushing back against critics who raised concerns

The ADC presidential candidate challenged the interviewer's premise by asking whether he appeared old enough to warrant the question

Atiku also responded to claims that he had become a stumbling block to opposition coalition efforts ahead of the 2027 election

Atiku Abubakar, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, has pushed back against critics who say his age makes him unfit to lead Nigeria, questioning the basis of their concerns during a BBC Hausa interview published on Friday.

The former vice president was responding directly to a question about whether his advancing years could compromise his ability to govern effectively for a full four-year term if elected in 2027. The interviewer pointed out that Atiku would be nearly 80 years old by the time Nigerians go to the polls.

Atiku Abubakar says he is not old enough to be Nigeria's president Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

When the interviewer raised the age question, Atiku initially referenced President Bola Tinubu's age as context. After the interviewer noted that Tinubu had not yet reached 80, Atiku turned the challenge back on his questioner, asking, "Do I look to you like someone who has reached 80 years of age?"

Atiku on the opposition coalition

The Punch reported that beyond the age debate, Atiku also used the interview to reject suggestions that he had become a divisive figure within the opposition bloc working to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2027.

He said he played a central role in bringing the coalition together and maintained that the majority of politicians who joined the group at the start remained committed to it. He acknowledged, however, that two major figures had since departed: Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Despite those departures, Atiku said he had not written off the possibility of a broader opposition alliance before the 2027 election, suggesting there was still room for the various camps to align before voting day.

Atiku's comments come as he steps up his political activity in preparation for a presidential run that would mark yet another attempt at the nation's highest office.

Peter Obi backs subsidy removal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi reaffirmed his support for petrol subsidy removal at a Nigerian Bar Association conference in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The NDC presidential candidate accused the current administration of failing to channel the N16 trillion subsidy savings into public welfare.

Obi's remarks came as rival Atiku Abubakar reversed his own 2023 position, saying he would restore the petrol subsidy if elected in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng