Afrobeats star Asake brought a female fan on stage during his In God We Trust tour stop in Columbia, Maryland

The dance moment between Asake and the fan quickly went viral, drawing massive attention from Nigerian social media users

Several fans raised questions about consent and safety, with some warning the singer to be careful after the clip spread online

Afrobeats star Asake got tongues wagging on Friday, August 28, 2026, after a viral clip from his ongoing "In God We Trust" tour captured what many are describing as a steamy on-stage moment with a female audience member.

The concert took place at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, in the United States. During the show, Asake, whose full name is Ahmed Ololade, invited a woman from the crowd onto the stage. What followed was a dance exchange that had the audience erupting in cheers, and the internet buzzing shortly after.

Afrobeats singer Asake takes his tour to Columbia, United States. Credit: mrmoney

Source: Instagram

The footage spread rapidly across Nigerian social media, racking up thousands of reactions and igniting a debate about the nature of the moment, with some viewers amused, others concerned, and a few questioning whether the women in the audience were genuine fans or planted performers.

The performance comes amid controversy surrounding the arrest of Nigerian dancer Poco Lee in the UK.

Concerns trail Asake's dance moves with lady during US show. Credit: mrmoney

Source: Instagram

Asake's dance video with a lady during US concert is below:

Fans React to Asake's Tour Moment

The clip drew a mix of humour and caution from followers on Twitter, suggesting Asake may have bitten off more than he expected.

@rai_alfa2x wrote:

"Paid craft, if e reach your turn go pick anyhow girl from crowd make dem poco lee you."

@ancestor.tyga reacted:

"The lady too dey eager,nah wetin Asake no expect she dey do"

@VeriffydVoice cautioned:

"Make he be careful o before dem go do him like poco"

@okaibedi raised a different concern:

"I hope he collected consent o. I no get power o😒😒😒"

@Arakunrin_MFR issued a firm warning:

"His management should issue a strong warning and caution to him about dancing on the dance floor while women are performing. In that region of the world, women's voices are louder than men's, regardless of how innocent a man may be."

@ola_lay_kan questioned the authenticity of the moment:

"Are these women random fans or paid actors??"

Asake speaks on relationship with Olamide

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Asake reacted to rumours of a feud between him and his former record label boss, Olamide.

A few years ago, Asake left his record label, Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL), and eventually relocated abroad.

Before he left Nigeria, rumours spread that he and Olamide were no longer on good terms. In a video interview conducted in Yoruba, Asake addressed the speculation, stating that till the end of time, Olamide would forever remain Baddo to him, adding that he respects him greatly and their relationship would never change.

Source: Legit.ng