The UAE government has outlined five conditions that must be satisfied before a work permit can be issued to any worker

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation can cancel or refuse to renew work permits under specific circumstances

Establishments seeking to hire workers must also meet separate requirements when applying to renew existing work permits

The United Arab Emirates government has published a clear set of requirements that workers and employers must satisfy before a work permit can be officially granted in the country.

According to the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), five conditions must be in place for any work permit to be issued.

UAE conditions for issuing work permits

1. First, the worker must be at least 18 years old, with limited exceptions covering juvenile work permits and student training or employment arrangements.

2. Second, the job role assigned to the worker must match the registered business activity of the employing company.

3. Third, the company's trade licence must be current and free of any recorded violations.

4. Fourth, workers entering specialised or licensed professions must satisfy all conditions set out under the relevant legislation governing those fields.

5. Fifth, the application itself must be submitted by a person who is legally authorised to act on behalf of the company.

When MoHRE Can Cancel or Refuse Work Permits

The ministry also has the authority to withhold, decline to renew, or revoke work permits under certain circumstances.

These include situations where an establishment has submitted false or inaccurate documents, where the company is fictitious or not actively operating within its registered field, or where the employer is not complying with the UAE's Wages Protection System or other labour market regulations.

Renewing a UAE Work Permit

For employers seeking to renew existing work permits, the process carries its own set of obligations. The establishment must continue to meet all the same conditions required at the point of initial issuance.

All relevant documents, certificates, and professional qualifications must be submitted as part of the renewal application. Fees are also applicable, and the amount payable depends on the type of permit and the classification of the establishment under the ministry's approved system.

The requirements apply across private sector employment in the UAE and are part of the country's broader effort to regulate its labour market and ensure that hiring practices remain transparent and compliant.

Source: Legit.ng