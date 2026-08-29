The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation outlined specific conditions under which work permits can be cancelled or denied

Employers found submitting incorrect documents or operating fictitiously risk losing their ability to secure work permits for staff

Workers must also meet a set of personal and professional requirements before a work permit can be issued in the UAE

The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has outlined the specific circumstances under which it may refuse to issue or renew a work permit, or cancel one that is already in place.

According to the ministry, three employer-side failures can trigger a cancellation or refusal.

3 reasons for cancellation of UAE work permit

The UAE may refuse to issue or renew a work permit, or cancel one that is already in place if any of these happens:

1. These apply when an establishment submits incorrect documents

2. When the establishment is fictitious or has stopped carrying out the business activity under which it is registered

3. When the establishment fails to comply with the Wages Protection System or any other labour market regulatory framework in the UAE.

Conditions Employers Must Satisfy

Beyond the grounds for cancellation, MoHRE has also laid out what must be in order before a work permit can be granted in the first place.

The company's trade licence must be valid and free of any violations at the time of application. The occupation listed for the worker must correspond with the business activity the company is actually registered to carry out.

Only an individual who is legally authorised to act on behalf of the company may submit the application.

Requirements That Apply to Workers

Workers themselves must also meet a number of conditions. The minimum age for a work permit is 18 years old, with the exception of juvenile work permits and student training or employment permits.

Where the role falls under a specialised profession or any position that requires a licence to practise, the worker must already satisfy the conditions set by the relevant legislation governing that field.

The ministry's guidelines make clear that both employer compliance and worker eligibility are assessed together when a work permit application is reviewed. Falling short on either side is enough to prevent a permit from being issued.

Source: Legit.ng