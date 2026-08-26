Peter Obi flagged off his 2027 presidential campaign at a press conference streamed live on his social media platforms

The NDC candidate called on Nigerians to ask tough questions and demand that every candidate defend their academic records and credentials

Obi also unveiled economic, security, and healthcare plans built around regional strengths and a shift from consumption to production

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), said every candidate seeking the presidency must be ready to face the public directly and answer hard questions.

Obi urged Nigerians to hold all candidates to account by demanding transparency over their backgrounds and plans.

Obi urges Nigerians to demand transparency from 2027 presidential candidates. Photo credit: @atiku/Mr Peter Obi/@OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

As reported by Premium Times, Obi stated this while speaking at a press conference on Friday, August 21, 2026.

"Every candidate must be willing to present their credentials, defend their records, and subject their vision to open scrutiny. "No candidate should hide behind the high walls of power, send proxies or surrogates to the hustings, and expect Nigerians to entrust them with the leadership of the country."

His remarks came against the backdrop of lingering questions over President Bola Tinubu's birth records and academic history, a controversy that first arose before the 2023 election and has resurfaced in the build-up to 2027. Obi did not name any candidate directly.

Peter Obi's plan for Nigeria's economy

On the economy, Obi said his administration, alongside running mate Rabiu Kwankwaso, would move Nigeria away from a consumption-driven model and towards one anchored on production, investment, and enterprise.

He argued that the country's population of over 200 million people represents an opportunity that must be harnessed rather than wasted.

His regional development plan would see the North-west expand agriculture and manufacturing, the North-east focus on reconstruction and restoration of livelihoods, and the North-central strengthen food production and processing.

The South-west would build on its existing strengths in technology, finance, and the creative economy, the South-east would deepen its industrial and entrepreneurial capacity, and the South-south would extract greater value from oil and gas while growing maritime services and fisheries.

"Every region must produce. Every region must contribute. Every region must benefit," he said.

Obi also pledged to improve rural infrastructure, link farmers to markets and financing, strengthen manufacturing and agro-processing, and ensure public finances are managed with clear accountability for every naira spent.

Security and healthcare commitments

On security, Obi said insecurity had displaced millions of Nigerians and continued to damage agricultural output and economic activity. He promised to improve intelligence coordination among security agencies, invest in border management, and adopt technology-led approaches to policing.

He added that his administration would also tackle the root conditions that make young Nigerians vulnerable to criminal recruitment.

On healthcare, Obi acknowledged that Nigeria's health indicators remain a serious concern and committed to improving maternal and child health outcomes, expanding access to essential medicines, and equipping health workers to deliver better services.

Apart from Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress is among the leading presidential candidates expected to contest the 2027 general elections.

Peter Obi disagrees with Atiku on fuel subsidy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi pushed back against Atiku Abubakar's call to restore fuel subsidy.

Obi backed the removal of petrol subsidy but said the federal government failed to manage the savings from the policy responsibly.

The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate said he had outlined a structured plan for subsidy removal in his manifesto before the election.

Source: Legit.ng