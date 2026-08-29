A short visit to Nigeria usually doesn't require a re-entry permit for Green Card holders

Staying abroad for more than a year can complicate Green Card status and may require an SB-1 visa

It's crucial to maintain ties to the US while abroad to protect your immigration status

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

For Nigerians living in the United States, travelling home can be an emotional reunion with family and friends.

But for Green Card holders and other immigrants, an extended stay in Nigeria can also raise an important question: Will I have problems returning to the US?

US tightens immigration rules: What Nigerians in the US must know about re-entry visas before visiting home. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

The answer depends largely on immigration status, the length of the trip, whether the US remains your permanent home and whether you have the right travel documents.

A re-entry permit, importantly, is not a visa that every Nigerian living in America needs.

It is primarily designed for lawful permanent residents and conditional permanent residents who expect to remain outside the US for an extended period.

Here are nine things Nigerians should know before booking that flight home.

1. A short visit to Nigeria usually does not require a re-entry permit

Green Card holders can generally travel outside the US and return with a valid Permanent Resident Card, provided the trip is temporary and they have not abandoned their permanent residence.

USCIS says permanent residents normally may travel abroad and return, subject to certain limitations.

However, repeatedly spending long periods outside America can raise questions about where a person's permanent home actually is.

2. Six months abroad does not automatically cancel a Green Card

There is no simple rule saying that a Green Card automatically becomes invalid after six months abroad.

However, longer absences can attract greater scrutiny. Immigration officials may consider the circumstances of the person's absence and whether the US continues to be their permanent home.

Therefore, the six-month point should not be treated as an automatic cancellation date.

3. Staying abroad for one year is a major warning point

A Green Card generally serves as evidence for returning to the US after an absence of less than one year. USCIS warns that an absence of one year or longer can create serious permanent-residence issues, particularly if the resident did not obtain a re-entry permit before leaving.

This makes planning especially important for Nigerians intending to spend a year or more in Nigeria.

4. A re-entry permit must be applied for before leaving

Permanent residents who need a re-entry permit must file Form I-131 while physically present in the United States. USCIS specifically states that an applicant cannot file for a re-entry permit while already outside America.

The application can be made before travelling, allowing eligible residents to make arrangements for a prolonged absence.

5. A re-entry permit is generally valid for two years

A re-entry permit is generally valid for up to two years from its date of issuance. However, USCIS can limit the validity to one year for certain permanent residents who have spent more than four of the previous five years outside the US.

The permit cannot simply be extended after it expires. A new application is required.

6. The permit does not guarantee admission

Having a valid re-entry permit does not mean a Green Card holder is guaranteed entry into America.

The document helps address concerns about prolonged absence and allows an eligible permanent resident to seek admission without first obtaining a returning resident visa during its validity. But immigration authorities still determine whether the person can be admitted.

Maintaining genuine ties to the US remains important.

7. More than a year abroad can lead to an SB-1 visa issue

A permanent resident who remains outside the US for more than one year, or beyond the validity of a re-entry permit, may need a Returning Resident (SB-1) immigrant visa.

The State Department says applicants generally must demonstrate that they were permanent residents when they left, intended to return and that their prolonged stay abroad resulted from circumstances beyond their control, according to a report by State Travel Document.

Applicants are encouraged to contact the relevant US embassy or consulate well ahead of their planned travel.

8. The rules are different for Nigerians without Green Cards

A re-entry permit is not a universal document for Nigerians living in America.

People in temporary immigration categories may have different travel requirements.

Some applicants with pending immigration cases may require advance parole, while people with asylum or refugee status may need a Refugee Travel Document, according to a recent document by USCIS.

The correct document depends on the person's immigration status and circumstances.

9. Carry documents that demonstrate your US ties

Nigerians returning after an extended trip should carry their valid Green Card and passport, along with useful evidence of continuing ties to America where appropriate.

Such evidence could include tax records, employment documents, proof of a US residence, rental or mortgage records and other documentation showing that the US remains the person's home.

For Nigerians whose Green Cards have expired, been lost or become unavailable, travel can become more complicated. Certain permanent residents abroad may qualify for Form I-131A carrier documentation, depending on their circumstances.

US announces new immigration rule for Nigerians visiting home. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

The bottom line

Travelling home to Nigeria does not automatically put a Green Card at risk. The bigger issue is how long you stay, why you stayed and whether you continued to maintain the United States as your permanent home.

For anyone planning an extended absence, obtaining the appropriate travel document before leaving can be an important part of protecting their immigration status.

Those facing complicated immigration histories or lengthy stays abroad should obtain advice from a qualified US immigration professional before travelling.

How fake documents could derail Nigerians’ applications

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Mission in Nigeria has issued a fresh warning to Nigerians planning trips to the US, cautioning visa applicants against submitting forged documents or misleading information during the application process.

The warning comes as part of the mission’s ongoing #VisaWiseTravelSmart campaign, which seeks to educate applicants on the US visa process and help them avoid mistakes that could jeopardise their travel plans.

Source: Legit.ng