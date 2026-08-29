The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board announced shortlisted candidates for the 2024/2025 recruitment oral interview

Graduate category candidates must check the CDCFIB portal between August 31 and September 2, 2026, while NCE/OND/SSCE candidates have a separate window

CDCFIB warned candidates that the recruitment process is entirely free and urged them to report anyone demanding payment

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has announced that shortlisting for the oral interview stage of its 2024/2025 recruitment exercise is now complete, covering four agencies: the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The announcement was signed by Maj. Gen. (Rtd) A M Jibril, Secretary to the Board, and dated Friday, August 28.

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has completed shortlisting for the 2024/2025 recruitment oral interviews. Photo credit: @CDCFIB

Source: Twitter

When candidates should check the portal

The Board has set different timelines for candidates depending on their qualification category. Those who applied under the Graduate Category are required to visit the official CDCFIB recruitment portal at recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng from Monday, August 31 to Wednesday, September 2.

Candidates who applied with NCE, OND, or SSCE qualifications have a later window, running from Monday, September 7 to Wednesday, September 9, 2026, on the same portal.

Shortlisted candidates are required to log on, select a venue closest to them, choose a preferred date and time, and print their letters of invitation.

The Board added that candidates must appear in the dress code specified in their invitation letters, and only those who have been shortlisted will be allowed entry into interview venues.

Scam warning issued to applicants

The CDCFIB used the announcement to remind applicants that the entire recruitment process carries no cost. The Board warned candidates to disregard any person or group requesting payment in exchange for employment and to report such individuals to the nearest security agency or relevant authority.

The Board also clarified that it does not communicate with candidates through email. All official information, including shortlisting results and interview details, will be published exclusively on the CDCFIB portal. Candidates were urged to rely only on the portal and the Board's verified social media channels for updates.

2025 recruitment: CDCFIB releases 3 things applicants must do

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) released vital guidelines for shortlisted candidates ahead of its online Computer-Based Test (CBT) phase of the 2025 recruitment exercise.

The online exam is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 9.00am. According to a statement via X and signed by Maj. Gen. A. M. Jibril (Rtd), Secretary of the Board, only candidates officially scheduled for the exercise would be allowed access to the examination portal.

Source: Legit.ng