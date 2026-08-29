A female guest's outfit at Iyabo Ojo's grandson's first birthday party set social media ablaze on Saturday, August 29, 2026

Eagle-eyed netizens flagged the woman's attire as inappropriate for a child's cowboy-themed celebration

Reactions from followers ranged from disbelief to outright condemnation over the outfit choice

A birthday party for Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo's one-year-old grandson has turned into an unexpected talking point online, but not because of the little one's milestone. A female guest's outfit stole the conversation for all the wrong reasons.

Ojo shared footage from her grandson's first birthday celebration, which followed a cowboy theme, on her Instagram page on Saturday, August 29, 2026. While the party itself had earlier drawn attention for the adorable outfits worn by Mohbad's widow Wunmi's son Liam, a clip of one guest's ensemble quickly became the dominant topic in the comments section.

Female guest sparks controversy with outfit to Iyabo Ojo's grandson's party. Credit: iyaboojofespris/itsprisy

Source: Instagram

Netizens were quick to flag what they described as an outfit entirely out of place for a toddler's birthday gathering, with many questioning the guest's judgement in dressing choices for the occasion.

The video of a female guest at Iyabo Ojo's grandson's party is below:

Iyabo Ojo's grandson: Reactions to lady's outfit

The clip circulated widely, drawing sharp as well as humorous criticism from social media users who felt the look was far too revealing or grown for a child's first birthday party on Instagram.

Reactions trail video from Iyabo Ojo's grandson's first birthday party. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

@d_real_dem commented:

"For small pikin birthday"

@oyintimo1 wrote:

"God abeg o, just for 1year birthday, if na 10years birthday nko???"

@itzseteminire_ offered a different perspective:

"Some of you don't understand that different occasions call for different outfits. Not every outfit is meant for every occasion."

@dhayourcrem3 was blunt in their assessment:

"This is all shades of wrong"

While most reactions leaned towards criticism, a few voices pushed back, arguing that people are too quick to police what others wear. The debate, however, has done little to slow down the spread of the clip across platforms.

Mercy Aigbe attends Iyabo Ojo's grandson's party

Legit.ng also reported that actress Mercy Aigbe showed support for her colleague Iyabo Ojo during her grandson's party.

Aigbe took to social media to share pictures of her outfit for the event. Her Instagram post also captured attention, with many, including celebrities, gushing.

Source: Legit.ng