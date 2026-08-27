The UAE has set out pricing for its 60-day single-entry visit visa, with two processing options available depending on urgency

Applicants who need faster turnaround can access an urgent processing option, though it comes at a higher cost than the standard route

The visa comes with specific entry and re-entry rules that travellers must understand before making travel plans

The United Arab Emirates has outlined the fees and conditions attached to its 60-day single-entry visit visa, giving prospective travellers a clearer picture of what to expect before applying.

The visa permits foreign nationals to enter the UAE once and remain in the country for up to 60 days from the date of arrival. The visa itself is valid for 60 days from the date of issue, meaning travellers must enter the UAE within that window or risk losing their visa entirely.

UAE single entry processing cost. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE visit visa pricing, processing options

Two processing tiers are available. Standard processing costs $325 (N436,026) and takes between one and three working days.

Travellers who need a quicker turnaround can opt for urgent processing at $375 (N503,107.50), which is completed within 36 hours on business days.

Once inside the UAE, visa holders are free to move between all seven emirates for the full duration of their stay. However, the single-entry nature of the visa means that leaving the country at any point terminates its validity. Re-entry on the same visa is not permitted, so travellers planning side trips to neighbouring countries during their visit would need to factor this into their itinerary.

The 60-day window begins from the date of arrival, not the date the visa is issued, which gives applicants some flexibility in timing their trip. That said, since the visa expires 60 days after it is issued, people who delay their departure risk entering with fewer days remaining than originally planned.

Situations for urgent UAE visa processing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UAE government outlined specific situations where choosing urgent visa processing is not just convenient but essential for travellers.

Non-refundable bookings such as cruises, weddings, and conferences are among the key reasons the UAE flagged for urgent processing.

Source: Legit.ng