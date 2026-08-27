Chinese cars are becoming more popular in Nigeria, with some used models available for ₦20 million or less, depending on their age and condition

Buyers can consider models such as the Geely Emgrand X7, Geely Coolray, Geely Emgrand 7 and Changan CS35, although prices vary widely

Experts advise buyers to inspect the engine, transmission, suspension and electrical systems and confirm spare-parts availability before purchasing

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Chinese cars are becoming increasingly popular on Nigerian roads as more buyers look beyond traditional brands such as Toyota, Honda and Mercedes-Benz for affordable vehicles with modern designs and technology.

Although many of the latest Chinese models now sell for tens of millions of naira, buyers with a budget of ₦20 million or less can still find several used Chinese cars in Nigeria, depending on the model, year, mileage and condition.

7 affordable Chinese cars you can buy in Nigeria for N20m and below

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian market has also changed considerably in recent years, with brands including Geely, Chery, Changan, GAC, BYD, JAC and Wuling becoming more visible.

Current listings show, for example, used Geely Emgrand X7 models around ₦12.5 million, while some used Geely Coolray models are listed below ₦20 million.

Chinese cars available for ₦20 million or less

Car model Estimated price in Nigeria Geely Emgrand X7 ₦12.5 million – ₦17.5 million Geely Coolray ₦18 million – ₦20 million Geely Emgrand 7 ₦11.5 million – ₦15 million Geely Azkarra ₦20 million and below, depending on year and condition Changan CS35 About ₦20 million – ₦24.5 million Chery Tiggo 2 Around ₦20 million and above, depending on year Chery Tiggo 7 Around ₦20 million – ₦25 million for selected used units

Prices are indicative market ranges and can change depending on the vehicle's model year, mileage, condition, location, customs status and seller.

It is important to note that not every vehicle in the table will fall below ₦20 million in every Nigerian market. Some models are included because older or higher-mileage examples may fall around this budget, while newer versions can cost considerably more.

For example, current listings show Geely Emgrand X7 models around ₦12.5 million to ₦17.5 million, while 2020–2022 Geely Coolray examples have been advertised from about ₦19.8 million to ₦28.5 million.

7 affordable Chinese cars you can buy in Nigeria for N20m and below

Source: UGC

Older Chinese cars can be much cheaper

Nigerian buyers searching for the cheapest Chinese cars may also encounter older models that were imported or sold in the country many years ago.

For buyers today, a better strategy may be to look for relatively newer used models such as the Geely Emgrand X7 or Coolray, provided the vehicle has a verifiable service history and replacement parts can be sourced.

Source: Legit.ng