Chioma, a Nigerian lady, shared a TikTok video after discovering salt had been poured inside her generator's fuel tank

A neighbour in her lodge reportedly sabotaged the generator because she refused to turn it off after midnight

Her post sparked a heated debate online, with many Nigerians divided over who was truly in the wrong

A Nigerian lady identified as Chioma on TikTok got more than she bargained for after she refused to switch off her generator past midnight, waking up to find that a neighbour had poured salt directly into her fuel tank.

Chioma shared a video on TikTok showing the salt that had been deposited inside the generator, making it clear the damage was deliberate.

Lady finds salt in generator fuel tank after refusing to turn it off at midnight. Photo credit: @Chioma/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the caption, she wrote:

"POV: I refused to off my generator by 12 am and this happened. My lodge people off me today."

Salt in the Generator Tank

The incident took place in her lodge, where shared living arrangements meant that her generator's noise affected the neighbours sleeping nearby.

Rather than confront her directly, someone in the lodge opted for a more drastic response, sabotaging the generator in a way that rendered it unusable.

Salt introduced into a petrol engine's fuel system can cause serious damage, potentially corroding components and clogging the fuel line, meaning Chioma faced not just the loss of her generator but the cost of repairs as well.

Nigerians Divided Over Generator Etiquette

The video drew strong reactions from Nigerians online, with opinion sharply split between those who sympathised with her and those who felt her neighbours had a point.

@Faith Daniel said:

"Good for you. I hate neighbors that disturb others, some might be tired and need sleep you after a long day, and it’s possible you didn’t even go anywhere the whole day."

@Kate Andrew commented:

"The law of physics states that “for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction” na your own be this."

@Princess added:

"I once had a neighbor that will always turn on there gen by 1am and the gen was literally at my window so even if I shut the glass and die of heat, the noise would still be bad so I’m sorry but you leaving your gen that wrong and not letting people sleep is also wickedness biko."

See the post below:

Lady accuses neighbours of breaking her wall

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady cried out bitterly on social media, calling out her neighbour for an unexpected decision made during a heavy downpour.

According to the lady, her neighbour’s house got flooded, and the neighbor chose to break the wall of their compound so that floodwater could flow into hers.

Source: Legit.ng