Senator Aminu Tambuwal paid tribute to retired Supreme Court Justice Umaru Atu Kalgo following his death

Kalgo, who held the CON national honour, served on the Supreme Court from 1998 until his retirement in 2007

Tambuwal said Kalgo's passing was a loss to Nigeria's judiciary, the legal profession and the people of Kebbi state

Sokoto, Sokoto state - Senator Aminu Tambuwal, who represents Sokoto South and previously served as Sokoto State Governor, has mourned the passing of retired Supreme Court Justice Umaru Atu Kalgo, calling it a significant loss for Nigeria's judiciary and legal community.

Tambuwal shared his tribute on Tuesday, August 25, through his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, honouring Kalgo as one of Nigeria's most distinguished jurists and a recipient of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

Senator Aminu Tambuwal mourns retired Supreme Court Justice Umaru Atu Kalgo, describing his death as a significant loss to Nigeria’s judiciary and legal community. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Kalgo's career on the bench

The senator highlighted a legal career that spanned several decades and multiple institutions. Kalgo was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1965 and went on to serve as state counsel, Deputy Solicitor-General, High Court Judge and Chief Judge of Sokoto state. He was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 1988 and subsequently appointed to the Supreme Court in 1998, where he served until his retirement in 2007.

Tambuwal said Kalgo made meaningful contributions to Nigerian jurisprudence across constitutional, civil and criminal law through his judgments and broader legal interventions during his time on the bench.

Umaru Atu Kalgo: Beyond the courtroom

Tambuwal also pointed to Kalgo's role in shaping Nigeria's legal and constitutional framework outside of his judicial duties. The late justice served as a member of the Constitution Review Committee, the Constituent Assembly and the Law Revision Committee for the Laws of the Federation, each of which contributed to the development of the country's legal infrastructure.

The senator described Kalgo as part of a generation of jurists who carried themselves with scholarship, discipline and integrity, and said his death was felt not only by his immediate family but also by the government and people of Kebbi state, the Nigerian judiciary and all who worked alongside him.

The National Assembly member extended his condolences to Kalgo's family and prayed for Allah to forgive the late justice's shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus. He also asked for God to give Kalgo's loved ones the strength to bear their loss.

Read Tambuwal's full picture post on Kalgo's death below via X:

Nigerian Pastor Aromaegbe is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Rock Word Church and Dominion International announced the death of their founder and senior pastor, Adamson Aromaegbe, who passed away recently.

The announcement came through an official public notice signed by Reverend Nnamdy Echezona on behalf of the church leadership.

The notice described Aromaegbe as a faithful servant of God who served as a visionary leader, teacher, mentor, and Kingdom builder, saying his life and ministry touched countless lives across the Rivers-based church and the wider Dominion International family.

Source: Legit.ng