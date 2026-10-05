NITDA's CERRT.NG issued an advisory warning Nigerians about the risks of sharing sensitive personal data with AI chatbots such as ChatGPT and Gemini

The agency said information entered into AI platforms could be retained, logged or used to train AI models

NITDA outlined safe AI use guidelines for individuals and organisations to protect their data

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Nigeria's information technology regulator has issued a public warning urging citizens to stop sharing sensitive personal details with artificial intelligence platforms, citing privacy and security risks.

The Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), through its Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team (CERRT.NG, released the advisory under reference number NITDA-0926-003, addressing the growing use of AI chatbots for everyday tasks.

Nigerians using AI for work, school and business have been advised to protect sensitive information. Photo: KucherAV

Source: Getty Images

CERRT.NG noted that many Nigerians now use AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Copilot and Meta AI for schoolwork, job applications, health queries and business matters. The agency said this has led some users to share information that could put them at risk.

What NITDA says you should never share

Among the types of data that Nigerians commonly submit to AI platforms, the agency listed National Identification Numbers (NIN), Bank Verification Numbers (BVN), bank account details, photographs, medical results and personal information about family members.

CERRT.NG warned that once this information is entered into an AI system, users may lose direct control over it. The agency said such data may be stored, logged or used to train the AI provider's models.

It also cautioned that a data breach could expose such information to third parties, potentially creating opportunities for identity theft, impersonation and financial fraud.

Beyond data privacy, the agency raised concerns about the accuracy of AI-generated responses.

According to CERRT.NG, AI tools can deliver answers that sound authoritative but are factually wrong or based on outdated information. Acting on such responses in areas such as health, law, finance or education could cause harm to users.

NITDA's guidelines for safer AI use

NITDA has issued fresh guidelines on how Nigerians can use AI platforms more safely. Photo: Issarawat Tattong

Source: Getty Images

Organisations were specifically warned against uploading internal documents to AI tools unless such use has been formally authorised.

The agency also called on companies to establish AI governance or AI transformation policies that clearly define approved tools, permitted use cases, data-handling rules and accountability for AI use.

The advisory further urged users to follow existing AI, information security and data protection policies within their organisations.

Members of the public seeking further guidance can reach CERRT.NG at cerrt@nitda.gov.ng.

Recommended measures

Implement an organisation-wide AI governance or AI transformation policy that defines approved tools, permitted use cases, data-handling rules and accountability for AI use. Remove, anonymise or pseudonymise personally identifiable information (PII) and sensitive information before using AI tools. Verify the AI platform's privacy and data-handling terms before use. Do not upload internal documents unless specifically authorised. Follow the organisation's AI, information security and data protection policies.

FG opens application portal for free training in AI

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has launched the Digital Training Academy (DTA), a free skills programme targeting 32,000 Nigerians across the country's 36 states and the FCT.

The programme is being run in partnership with global learning platform Coursera and will offer successful applicants free learning licences at no personal cost.

All courses are designed to equip learners with practical, industry-relevant knowledge suited to the digital economy.

Source: Legit.ng