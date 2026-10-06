A report by The Athletic confirmed that FIFA found DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi ineligible during the NFF's petition over the 2026 World Cup playoff

FIFA had four options to resolve the case but chose to dismiss it on a technicality, despite having time to address the legal details

The revelation reinforced the NFF's long-standing position and was linked to former federation president Ibrahim Gusau's resignation in July

FIFA quietly confirmed that DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi was ineligible during the Nigeria Football Federation's petition over the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoff, yet still chose to dismiss the case on procedural grounds.

DR Congo defeated Nigeria 4-3 on penalties in the final of the African playoff to reach the intercontinental round, where they then beat Jamaica to qualify for the World Cup.

FIFA found DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi ineligible before 2026 World Cup. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The NFF had filed a petition with FIFA alleging that DR Congo fielded players who did not meet eligibility requirements, and called for the Congolese side to be removed from the tournament.

FIFA found Lionel Mpasi ineligible

Internal documents reviewed by The Athletic showed that FIFA identified four possible courses of action: awarding the match to Nigeria, imposing fines on DR Congo, replacing DR Congo with Nigeria in the playoff against Jamaica, or dismissing the case entirely on the basis that Nigeria had filed its complaint too late.

The governing body chose the fourth option, closing the case on a technicality. The report noted that there was sufficient time available to address the legal elements of the decision before any further action was required.

Mpasi's ineligibility stemmed from a lack of proper documentation, having previously represented French youth teams.

Fallout for the NFF

FIFA dismissed the petition roughly two weeks before DR Congo's intercontinental playoff against Jamaica, after which the NFF immediately launched an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

DR Congo went on to compete at the World Cup, reaching the Round of 32 before losing to England, while the NFF's legal challenge continued.

The outcome left former NFF President Ibrahim Gusau deeply unsatisfied, and failure to reach the World Cup was one of the factors that pressured him into resignation from the federation in July 2026.

For the NFF, the expose from The Athletic only strengthened its argument that FIFA set a troubling precedent by dismissing a valid eligibility complaint in circumstances where its own findings supported the federation's position.

Nigerian journalist sends message to FIFA

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana urged FIFA to pass the verdict on the player ineligibility case.

The International journalist, who had been vocal about the case, warned that FIFA’s delay looked deliberate and should be expedited.

Source: Legit.ng