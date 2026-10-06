The UAE government announced a service allowing nationals of certain countries and their families to apply for a 60-day entry visa

Eligibility is tied to holding a valid visa, residence permit, or Green Card issued by specific countries, including the US, UK, and EU

It is noteworthy that India faces different conditions from the other six listed countries under the UAE's 60-day visa service

The United Arab Emirates government has introduced a 60-day entry visa service for nationals of certain countries and their family members who hold valid immigration documents issued by approved nations.

The service, published by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, applies to ordinary passport holders who can show proof of a valid visa, residence permit, or equivalent document from a list of qualifying countries.

UAE names seven countries eligible for a special 60-day family visa. Photo credit: Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

UAE special visa: Which countries are eligible

Seven countries are covered under the scheme, though the conditions differ depending on nationality.

Nationals of India and their family members qualify if they hold a valid visa, residence permit, or US Green Card issued by the United States, a European Union member state, or the United Kingdom.

Indian passport holders also qualify if they hold a valid residence permit issued by Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Singapore, or New Zealand.

The remaining six countries covered by the service are subject to the same qualifying documents, except that a US Green Card is not included in their eligibility criteria. Those countries are:

1. Kenya.

2. Indonesia.

3. Vietnam.

4. Thailand.

5. The Philippines.

6. South Africa.

For nationals of these six countries and their families, a valid visa or residence permit from the US, EU, or UK qualifies them, as does a valid residence permit from Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Singapore, or New Zealand.

UAE special visa: How the service works

The scheme is designed for nationals of the listed countries who are residing abroad, not those already living in the UAE. The visa allows a 60-day entry into the UAE, and family members of eligible holders can also benefit from the service, provided the principal applicant meets the stated requirements.

The UAE government has noted that all applications remain subject to applicable terms and conditions. Holders of documents other than those specified, or nationals of countries not on the list, are not covered under this particular service.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had listed two African countries whose relatives can apply for a special visa valid for 60 days.

UAE's salary requirement for sponsoring family visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had published its minimum salary requirement for sponsoring family and friends visa.

Residents sponsoring a first-degree relative, which covers parents, spouses, sons, and daughters, must earn at least AED 4,000 per month.

Sponsoring a second- or third-degree relative, such as a sibling, grandparent, grandchild, uncle, aunt, or cousin, requires a minimum monthly income of AED 8,000.

Source: Legit.ng