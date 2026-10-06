Veteran actor Sam Dede announced the return of iconic Nollywood film Issakaba, with a sequel hitting cinemas on November 13, 2026

The new film, titled Issakaba: The Return, will see Sam Dede reprise his legendary role as Ebube Issakaba in a fresh battle against evil

The trailer features a star-studded cast including Regina Daniels, Iyabo Ojo, Phyna and skit maker Mark Angel

A quarter of a century after Issakaba first gripped Nigerian audiences, veteran actor Sam Dede has confirmed the franchise is making a dramatic comeback.

Dede broke the news on his Instagram page on October 1, revealing that the sequel, titled Issakaba: The Return, will see him step back into the shoes of his beloved character, Ebube Issakaba. The film is scheduled to premiere in cinemas nationwide on November 13, 2026.

Nollywood actor Sam Dede drops update about Isssakaba after 25 years. Credit: samdedesdx

Source: Instagram

Alongside the announcement, Dede dropped a trailer that gave fans their first proper look at what to expect. The clip showcased a stacked cast, including Nollywood heavyweights Regina Daniels and Iyabo Ojo, actor Nosa Rex, comedian and skit maker Mark Angel, and BBNaija reality star Phyna, among others.

Lancelot Imasuen returns to direct

The sequel was produced and directed by Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, who also helmed the original film. His return behind the camera is expected to give the project the same gritty, action-driven energy that made the original a cult classic in the early 2000s.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Funke Akindele will be heading back to the cinemas in December with her new movie The Four.

Actor Sam Dede reveals Issakaba is going to the cinemas. Credit: samdede

Source: Instagram

A trailer for Issakaba featuring Regina Daniels, Iyabo Ojo, and others, shared by Sam Dede is below:

Reactions to Issakaba comeback

The announcement sent waves of nostalgia on Instagram, with fans and fellow creatives flooding the comments section.

@chidimokeme wrote:

"IIIIIISSAKABA!!!! 🙌🙌🙌 Na We Dey Here! Always a delight going in the trenches with you Boss 🫡"

@babarex0 said:

"EBUBE. 🙌🙌. It was great doing this with you sir."

@bigman_rash commented:

"I may just come back like Ebube to watching Naija movies.. what a nostalgia! This was our Avengers, Justice league and/or 13 court captains of bleach 😅💯💪🏽😎 @babarex0 good job 👍🏽"

@geoasila shared:

"I was asking myself about Issakaba a year ago why there's no next movie 'Issakaba'🤔. Wow, nice I can't wait 💻🍿🧃🧃"

@iam_georgewashington wrote:

"I go too watch this film.. Omg! 😢🔥🔥🔥❤️"

@bi_benard reacted:

"Omo I go too watch oh 🔥🔥🔥"

@itstuoyoofficial added:

"I can't wait 🔥🔥🔥👏"

Regina Daniels' sister speaks

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Regina Daniels' sister, Destiny, reacted to reports of the actress' reconciliation with Ned Nwoko.

Destiny debunked the claim, while sharing further details on social media. Her explanation, however, sparked mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng