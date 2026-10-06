Issakaba Returns After 25 Years: Regina Daniels, Iyabo Ojo Feature in Nollywood Hit Movie Trailer
- Veteran actor Sam Dede announced the return of iconic Nollywood film Issakaba, with a sequel hitting cinemas on November 13, 2026
- The new film, titled Issakaba: The Return, will see Sam Dede reprise his legendary role as Ebube Issakaba in a fresh battle against evil
- The trailer features a star-studded cast including Regina Daniels, Iyabo Ojo, Phyna and skit maker Mark Angel
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A quarter of a century after Issakaba first gripped Nigerian audiences, veteran actor Sam Dede has confirmed the franchise is making a dramatic comeback.
Dede broke the news on his Instagram page on October 1, revealing that the sequel, titled Issakaba: The Return, will see him step back into the shoes of his beloved character, Ebube Issakaba. The film is scheduled to premiere in cinemas nationwide on November 13, 2026.
Alongside the announcement, Dede dropped a trailer that gave fans their first proper look at what to expect. The clip showcased a stacked cast, including Nollywood heavyweights Regina Daniels and Iyabo Ojo, actor Nosa Rex, comedian and skit maker Mark Angel, and BBNaija reality star Phyna, among others.
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Lancelot Imasuen returns to direct
The sequel was produced and directed by Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, who also helmed the original film. His return behind the camera is expected to give the project the same gritty, action-driven energy that made the original a cult classic in the early 2000s.
In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Funke Akindele will be heading back to the cinemas in December with her new movie The Four.
A trailer for Issakaba featuring Regina Daniels, Iyabo Ojo, and others, shared by Sam Dede is below:
Reactions to Issakaba comeback
The announcement sent waves of nostalgia on Instagram, with fans and fellow creatives flooding the comments section.
@chidimokeme wrote:
"IIIIIISSAKABA!!!! 🙌🙌🙌 Na We Dey Here! Always a delight going in the trenches with you Boss 🫡"
@babarex0 said:
"EBUBE. 🙌🙌. It was great doing this with you sir."
@bigman_rash commented:
"I may just come back like Ebube to watching Naija movies.. what a nostalgia! This was our Avengers, Justice league and/or 13 court captains of bleach 😅💯💪🏽😎 @babarex0 good job 👍🏽"
@geoasila shared:
"I was asking myself about Issakaba a year ago why there's no next movie 'Issakaba'🤔. Wow, nice I can't wait 💻🍿🧃🧃"
@iam_georgewashington wrote:
"I go too watch this film.. Omg! 😢🔥🔥🔥❤️"
@bi_benard reacted:
"Omo I go too watch oh 🔥🔥🔥"
@itstuoyoofficial added:
"I can't wait 🔥🔥🔥👏"
Regina Daniels' sister speaks
In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Regina Daniels' sister, Destiny, reacted to reports of the actress' reconciliation with Ned Nwoko.
Destiny debunked the claim, while sharing further details on social media. Her explanation, however, sparked mixed reactions online.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng