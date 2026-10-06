Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s son, Ozonna, has officially begun his journey into Nigeria’s music industry

His recent Abuja performance has drawn contrasting opinions, with some Nigerians questioning his delivery and songwriting

While some critics focused on his performance, others urged the young singer to take music seriously and promised to support his growth

Ozonna Soludo, son of Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo, is beginning a new chapter away from his father’s political world.

The young singer recently performed in Abuja as he takes his first steps into the Nigerian music industry.

However, his debut has not gone unnoticed online.

Ozonna begins his journey into Nigeria’s music industry. Photos; @ozonnasoludo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Following the performance, Nigerians headed to social media to share their thoughts, with opinions ranging from encouragement to blunt criticism.

Watch the X video of Ozonna's live performance here:

Reactions trail Ozonna's performance

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@KOmonua82415 stated:

"When they live off their fathers stolen wealth. They end up as clowns. So nothing else to do with himself. Carrying ladies bags and sing trash."

@DragonAsaba noted:

"If God wants to punish a man he will give him useless son"

@iyke_richie shared:

"Gullible Nigerians will still vibe to this rubbish...deh watch"

@lavashonline commented:

"Anambra people where scammed in voting this boy's father. @CCSoludo is an all round failure"

Ozonna's recent Abuja performance draws contrasting opinions. Photo: @ozonna/IG.

Source: Instagram

Ozonna debuts blonde braids in new look

Legit.ng previously reported that Ozonna Soludo caused a stir online after debuting a new hairstyle.

The budding singer, who used to rock a blonde afro, was seen wearing blonde braids in new photos he shared on Instagram.

In a previous chat with content creator Goodybagg, Ozonna stated that anyone visible and confident would be hated, adding that despite Nigerians' dislike for him, he wouldn't stop being himself.

Source: Legit.ng