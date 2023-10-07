ADC governorship candidate in Kogi state, Leke Abejide, said he worked for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 election

Abejide said President Tinubu is a leader to him and his loyalty is tied to the president irrespective of the party he belongs to

He said he does not consider his support for President Tinubu in the February 25 election as an anti-party activity

Kogi state - The Governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kogi state, Leke Abejide, has revealed why he supported President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the February 25 election.

As reported by Vanguard, Abejide said he worked for Tinubu because the president is his leader and will remain his leader irrespective of the party he belongs to.

He stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, October 6.

He explained that his action is tied to his loyalty to President Tinubu and does not consider his action as anti-party.

“Asiwaju got almost the same result I got in my ward. I worked for Tinubu; I worked day and night and campaigned as a member of the ADC.”

“That one is not anti-party. Asiwaju is our leader. My origin is APC, and right from time, even till tomorrow, any party I go to, Asiwaju remains my leader.”

