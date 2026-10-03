Moniepoint CEO Tosin Eniolorunda has joined TIME100 Next 2026 as the only African honouree in business, technology and AI

Moniepoint serves more than 20 million customers and powers about eight in ten in-person digital payment transactions in Nigeria

Tony Elumelu praised Eniolorunda’s journey as the founder, credited his team and customers for the global recognition

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Tosin Eniolorunda, co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Moniepoint Inc., has been named to the 2026 TIME100 Next list, earning global recognition for his contribution to expanding financial access in Nigeria.

The annual list celebrates 100 rising figures shaping leadership across business, technology, politics, science, sport and culture.

Tosin Eniolorunda listed on TIME100 amid cheers from Tony Elumelu Credit: Moniepoint

Source: Twitter

According to Moniepoint, Eniolorunda is the only African among this year’s business, technology and artificial intelligence honourees.

Moniepoint’s growth puts Nigeria in focus

Founded in 2015, Moniepoint achieved unicorn status in 2024 and now serves more than 20 million businesses and individuals.

The company says it powers about eight in every ten in-person digital payment transactions in Nigeria, with an agency banking network covering all 774 local government areas.

Its blue point-of-sale terminals have become familiar tools for traders and businesses, supporting everyday payments and access to financial services.

The recognition places Eniolorunda alongside emerging global figures whose work is influencing their industries and communities.

Elumelu celebrates founder’s journey

Tony Elumelu, chairman of Heirs Holdings and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, wrote Eniolorunda’s tribute for TIME.

Elumelu, himself a 2020 TIME100 honouree, described the entrepreneur as someone who “grew up without a silver spoon but still had the audacity to dream”.

He said Eniolorunda’s success would demonstrate to other young Africans that they could also succeed, praising his vision, enterprise and disciplined focus.

TIME launched TIME100 Next in 2019 to recognise influential figures emerging beyond traditional centres of power.

Eniolorunda credits team and customers

Responding to the honour, Eniolorunda credited Moniepoint’s employees and the millions of businesses and individuals who trust the company with their livelihoods.

He said the recognition renewed its commitment to delivering financial happiness and building services with greater rigour and care.

He also thanked Elumelu for championing African enterprise, expressing confidence that Africans could transform the continent with the right tools and opportunities.

Moniepoint CEO Tosin Eniolorunda Named Among TIME100 Next 2026 Leaders

Source: Facebook

The honour follows co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Felix Ike’s inclusion in TIME’s inaugural Executives of the Year list for Tech and Data.

Moniepoint was also featured among TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies last year.

TIME will celebrate the honourees in New York on October 29.

TIME50: Moniepoint co-founder Felix Ike makes list

Legit.ng earlier reported that TIME magazine has named Felix Ike, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Nigerian fintech Moniepoint, to its inaugural Executives of the Year: Tech and Data list.

Ike is the only executive representing an African company among the 50 leaders selected for the 2026 list, putting him alongside senior executives from some of the world's biggest technology companies.

Source: Legit.ng