Australia's Department of Home Affairs published details of the Subclass 866 Protection Visa, which targets foreigners already in the country on a valid visa

The visa is designed for people seeking asylum in Australia who meet the country's protection obligations and all other grant requirements

Successful applicants gain a specific residency status on the day the visa is granted, with implications for future citizenship eligibility

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published details of the Subclass 866 Protection Visa, outlining who qualifies and the rights it confers on successful applicants in 2026.

The visa is open to foreigners who entered Australia on a valid visa and wish to apply for asylum while already in the country.

Australia reveals how long protection visa holders can stay in the country. Photo credit: Jesse Thompson

Source: Getty Images

To be eligible, applicants must engage Australia's protection obligations and satisfy all other requirements set by the immigration authority.

How long you can stay with Australian Protection Visa

The Subclass 866 is a permanent visa, meaning holders are permitted to remain in Australia indefinitely with no fixed end date on their stay.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, a successful applicant becomes an Australian permanent resident on the exact day the visa is granted.

This date also marks the official start of permanent residence for the purposes of Australian citizenship applications.

The grant of permanent residency on the approval date carries practical significance: it determines how long a person has been a permanent resident when they later apply for citizenship, as Australia requires applicants to meet a minimum period of residency before naturalisation.

Who Australian Protection Visa is aimed at

The Protection Visa is specifically structured for people who are already inside Australia on a legitimate visa and have grounds to seek international protection. It is not available to individuals who arrived without valid documentation or who are applying from outside the country.

The Australian government's immigration framework distinguishes this visa from offshore humanitarian programmes, which are processed before a person arrives in Australia. The Subclass 866 applies exclusively to the onshore protection pathway, where the applicant is physically present in the country at the time of lodging their claim.

Foreigners considering this visa must demonstrate that Australia holds obligations towards them under international protection law, alongside meeting all additional visa conditions outlined by the Department of Home Affairs.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had published nine types of relatives who qualify for its permanent protection visa.

Conditions for Australia's Permanent Protection Visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had shared nine requirements that foreigners must satisfy to qualify for its permanent protection visa.

The visa is designed for people who entered Australia on a valid visa and are seeking asylum. Full eligibility details are available on the official Department of Home Affairs website.

The department made clear that unauthorised maritime arrivals and anyone who was not immigration cleared on their last entry to Australia cannot make a valid application for this visa.

Source: Legit.ng