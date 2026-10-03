Australia's Department of Home Affairs published the categories of family members who can join a permanent protection visa application

Eligible relatives range from spouses and dependent children to parents, grandparents, cousins, and other dependent kin of the family head

Dependants must meet health, character, and security requirements, and all applicants must be in Australia at the time of application

The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs has outlined the types of relatives who qualify to be included in a Subclass 866 permanent protection visa application, clarifying which family members can apply together on a single submission.

According to the department's official guidance, all family members listed on the same application must be physically in Australia at the time of lodgement and must individually meet the eligibility criteria for the visa.

Australia lists nine types of relatives eligible for its permanent protection visa. Photo credit: Leonardo Munoz

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Relatives eligible for Australia's Permanent Protection Visa

The department defines the "family unit" broadly. The following relatives of the family head may be included on the same application:

Spouse or de facto partner of the family head. Dependent child or step-child of the family head. Dependent child or step-child of the family head's partner. Parent of the family head. Brother or sister of the family head. Grandparent or grandchild of the family head. Aunt or uncle of the family head. Cousin of the family head. Niece or nephew of the family head. Step equivalents of any of the above relatives.

The guidance notes that the "family head" does not have to be the primary applicant — it can be any member of the family group who has not yet applied for the visa.

Rules around children and other dependants

A dependent child is generally defined as one who is under 18 years old. Children aged 18 and above may still qualify as dependants if they are incapacitated for work due to the loss of bodily or mental functions, or if they rely wholly or substantially on a parent or step-parent for financial, psychological, or physical support.

However, a child of any age who is married, engaged, or in a de facto relationship is not considered a dependant and must lodge a separate visa application.

For other relatives beyond the immediate household, the department requires that the relative has no spouse or de facto partner, usually lives with the family head, and depends wholly or substantially on the family head for financial, psychological, or physical support.

All family unit members must satisfy Australia's health, character, and security requirements before the visa can be granted.

Newborn children after application

The department also addressed children born after an application is submitted. If a child is born in Australia before a decision is made on the application, that child is automatically treated as part of the existing application. Applicants are required to notify the department promptly by completing Form 1022 and providing a copy of the child's birth certificate.

Children born in Australia automatically receive the same visa their parents hold at the time of birth. Where either parent is an Australian citizen or permanent resident, the child may qualify as an Australian citizen by birth.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had listed nine conditions for foreigners seeking a permanent protection visa.

Australia's permanent protection visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had announced its permanent protection visa and named those who are eligible to apply.

This was confirmed on the country's official website.

The department was clear that not everyone who has experienced hardship in their country of origin will automatically qualify.

Source: Legit.ng