Former pastor Keith Rydell Mayes admitted to diverting more than $504,000 from a historic Oklahoma church

Federal prosecutors said the money was used to support his gambling habits, personal expenses, and firearm purchases

A major portion of the funds came from a $365,000 stock donation made to the church by a donor

A former US pastor who admitted embezzling more than half a million dollars from a historic church has disclosed, through the federal case against him, where the money went.

Keith Rydell Mayes Sr., 63, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and tax evasion after prosecutors said he diverted $504,313.88 from Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Keith Rydell Mayes admits to diverting more than $504,000 from a historic Oklahoma church. Photos: Keith Rydell Mayes.

Source: Instagram

According to the US Department of Justice, Mayes used the money to support his gambling habits, pay personal expenses and purchase firearms.

But the trail reportedly began with an account that appeared to be for church administration.

From church donations to personal spending

After becoming senior pastor in October 2021, Mayes opened an account labelled “Administrative Expenses”.

He was the only authorised signatory and used the account to receive donations without the knowledge of the church’s governing leadership, prosecutors said.

One of the biggest transactions involved a donor who gave the church $365,000 in stocks during 2021 and 2022.

Mayes liquidated the shares and deposited the proceeds into a church account before diverting most of the money for himself, according to court documents.

Gambling, guns and an unpaid tax bill

The spending eventually became a costly legal problem.

Prosecutors said Mayes failed to declare the money as income, leaving him owing $205,765.60 in federal taxes.

Under his plea agreement, he agreed to repay the $504,313.88 and forfeit firearms and ammunition purchased with the funds.

Mayes has been released on bond under federal supervision and is awaiting sentencing.

Federal prosecutors say the money was used to support Mayes' gambling habits, personal expenses, and firearm purchases. Photos: Mayes

Source: Instagram

Jerry Eze shares his touching encounter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze opened up about his meeting with a woman who terribly beat up his mother when she was alive.

Pastor Jerry Eze said his family lived with the woman in the same compound years ago.

When the woman showed up to see him on November 26, Pastor Eze shared what happened next.

Source: Legit.ng