Actress Irewole Olaniyan broke her silence after a woman identified as a man's wife accused her of a years-long affair with her husband

The wife, Mary Edris, alleged that the man financially supported Irewole's movie projects, funded her trips and bought her expensive bags

Irewole acknowledged she dated the man but offered a different account of how and when the relationship ended

Nigerian actress Irewole Olaniyan has broken her silence following a wave of allegations that she knowingly carried on a romantic relationship with a married man for close to three years.

The controversy was ignited by a woman named Mary Edris, who identified herself as the wife of the man at the centre of the claims. Mary published a lengthy post on social media accusing the actress of having an ongoing affair with her husband and said she had previously reached out to Irewole privately to address the situation.

Actress Irewole Olaniyan admits she dated the man but said she ended it after learning he was married. Credit: irewoleolaniyan

Source: Instagram

What Mary Edris alleged

According to Mary, when she initially confronted Irewole, the actress denied any knowledge of the man's marital status. She reportedly told Mary the man was not her type, used harsh language to describe him, and claimed to have blocked him entirely. Mary, however, maintained that the relationship carried on in spite of those denials.

She also alleged that her husband went to considerable financial lengths to support the actress, saying he funded Irewole's film productions, sponsored her travel, and purchased expensive bags for her.

Irewole Olaniyan's response

Coming out publicly to address the matter in a statement via her Instagram page on Saturday, October 3, Irewole confirmed that she and the man had indeed been seeing each other, but said she brought things to an end the moment she found out he had a wife.

She stated that the two of them only went on a handful of dates before she became aware of his situation, and that she immediately walked away once the truth came to light.

Actress Irewole Olaniyan makes waves with her response to allegations against her. Credit: irewoleolaniyan

Source: Instagram

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The actress also addressed a video that had surfaced as part of the controversy, explaining that a restaurant they had visited during one of their outings had posted footage from that evening, which later became entangled in the public narrative surrounding the allegations.

Irewole was clear in her position: she did not enter the relationship with any knowledge that the man was married, and once she discovered the facts, she did not continue.

Below is actress Irewole Olaniyan's response to allegations against her:

Stella Damasus marks late husband's death anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Stella Damasus showed her emotions as she remembered Jaiye Aboderin 20 years after he passed away.

She visited the grave of her late husband with her two grown daughters, and they spoke glowingly about him long after his death.

The movie star noted that it was not an easy experience, as she thanked her family and friends who supported her throughout.

Source: Legit.ng