INEC has dismissed a viral graphic claiming the 2027 election timetable had been revised

The commission said the circulating campaign timetable did not originate from its office

INEC urged Nigerians to verify electoral information through its official channels

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed a viral graphic claiming that it revised the timetable for campaigns ahead of the 2027 general election, describing the information as false.

The commission said the document circulating on social media was not issued by INEC and urged Nigerians to rely only on information published through its official channels as political activities gather momentum ahead of the polls, TheCable reports.

INEC said the viral 2027 election timetable did not originate from the commission. Photo INEC

Source: Twitter

Has INEC changed the 2027 election timetable?

The viral graphic claimed that the electoral body had adjusted the official campaign timetable in line with the Electoral Act.

It stated that campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections would end on January 15, 2027, instead of January 14, while governorship and state House of Assembly campaigns would close on February 5 instead of February 4. Both changes would have shifted the end of campaigns by one day.

However, INEC said the claim was false.

Speaking to TheCable, Adedayo Oketola, Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Joash Amupitan, said the graphic did not originate from the commission.

"This graphic did not emanate from INEC. The commission does not issue campaign timetables separately," Oketola said.

He explained that every campaign date is already contained in the commission's revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election, which was released on February 26, 2026.

"All official campaign timelines are already contained within the revised timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general election, which was released on February 26, 2026.

"We advise the media and the public to always verify electoral information through our official channels. As we enter the election season, we must all remain vigilant against the spread of misinformation and disinformation."

What does the official timetable say?

INEC's revised timetable fixed January 16, 2027, for the presidential and National Assembly elections and February 6, 2027, for the governorship and state House of Assembly polls.

Under the official schedule, political parties are expected to begin campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections on August 19, 2026. Campaigns for governorship and state Assembly elections are due to commence on September 9, 2026.

The timetable also states that campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections will end on January 14, 2027, while governorship and state Assembly campaigns will conclude on February 4, 2027. Both deadlines fall 24 hours before election day, in line with the Electoral Act.

INEC warns against misinformation

The commission urged journalists, political stakeholders and members of the public to verify electoral information before sharing it, warning that false claims could mislead voters during the election period.

With preparations for the 2027 general election already underway, INEC maintained that its revised timetable remains unchanged and that no separate campaign schedule has been issued.

Gunmen kidnap INEC worker, demand N40m ransom

In an earlier report, armed men have kidnapped an Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) worker in Anambra State and demanded a N40 million ransom, hours after gunmen shot and wounded a businessman along the same road in Awka North Local Government Area.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama reported both incidents, which occurred along the Ebenebe axis on July 24, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng