The UK government has confirmed that foreigners attending citizenship ceremonies have two options when it comes to making a formal pledge

Legit.ng learnt that applicants who do not wish to swear by God can choose a secular alternative during the UK citizenship ceremony

It is noteworthy that both the oath and the affirmation carry the same legal weight and commitment to UK rights, freedoms and laws

The UK government has stated that foreigners becoming British citizens are not required to swear a religious oath during their citizenship ceremony, offering a secular alternative for those who prefer not to invoke God.

According to official government guidance applicable in 2026, every applicant attending a citizenship ceremony must make either an oath of allegiance or an affirmation.

The UK tells citizenship applicants how to proceed without swearing an oath. Photo Credit: Jeff J Mitchell

Source: Getty Images

The choice between the two depends entirely on the individual's personal or religious preference.

UK citizenship: What happens at the ceremony

The oath is the traditional religious declaration, while the affirmation serves as a non-religious substitute that carries the same legal standing. Both options require the applicant to commit to respecting the rights, freedoms, and laws of the United Kingdom.

In addition to either the oath or the affirmation, all attendees must also recite a pledge. The combination of the pledge and either declaration forms the formal commitment that marks the completion of the naturalisation process.

The government's guidance makes clear that the affirmation is not a lesser option — it fulfils the same legal requirement as the sworn oath and is accepted without condition.

UK citizenship: Why the ceremony matters

The citizenship ceremony is a compulsory step in the naturalisation process for eligible foreigners seeking British citizenship.

It is typically organised by the local council in the area where the applicant lives, and attendance is required before a certificate of naturalisation is formally issued.

The ceremony is designed to mark the transition to British citizenship and to give new citizens a formal opportunity to acknowledge their responsibilities under UK law.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had announced nine categories of foreigners exempted from the English test for settlement in Britain.

Countries eligible for UK Child Benefit claim

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had listed 11 countries whose citizens can claim Child Benefit after moving to Britain.

Under the standard rules, anyone moving to the UK from abroad must live in the country as their main home, have the right to reside there, and meet the general eligibility criteria that apply to all claimants.

Children must typically live with the parent or guardian making the claim.

Source: Legit.ng