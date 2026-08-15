South Korea's government has published details of a comprehensive assessment that allows certain foreigners to apply for permanent residency

Applicants who score 85 points or higher on a preliminary Social Integration Programme test become eligible to sit the assessment

Candidates who do not pass the comprehensive assessment can retake it as many times as needed within a two-year window

South Korea has outlined a pathway that allows qualifying foreigners to apply for permanent residency through a comprehensive assessment, bypassing the full Social Integration Programme requirement under certain conditions.

Under the standard route to permanent residency in South Korea, applicants are required to complete the Social Integration Programme up to Level 5, the basic course.

South Korea explains to foreigners how they can obtain permanent residency. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

However, the South Korean government has clarified that this educational requirement can be skipped for those who perform strongly enough on an earlier placement test.

South Korea: Who qualifies for the assessment

To be eligible for the comprehensive assessment, a foreign national must have scored 85 points or higher on the preliminary assessment used to determine Social Integration Programme placement. That score must also have been achieved within the previous two years, meaning the eligibility window is time-limited.

Those who meet both conditions can proceed directly to the comprehensive assessment for permanent residency without enrolling in or completing the Level 5 basic course.

South Korea: What happens after assessment

People who pass the comprehensive assessment receive a Certificate of Passing Comprehensive Evaluation for Permanent Residence. However, the certificate is initially marked as "incomplete," which reflects the fact that the Level 5 basic course has not yet been finished. The certificate is updated to "completed" status only once the applicant completes that course at a later stage.

For those who do not pass, there is no hard cap on retakes. Unsuccessful candidates may sit the comprehensive assessment again as many times as necessary, provided they do so within the two-year eligibility period tied to their preliminary assessment score.

The published information applies specifically to applicants who have not yet completed the five-step basic course, distinguishing this route from the standard permanent residency process available to those who have already fulfilled the full programme requirements.

South Korea's 15 visa categories

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the South Korean government published a full breakdown of 15 visa categories available to foreign nationals on its official immigration page.

The categories span a wide range of purposes, from short-term visits and medical treatment to marriage migration and investment.

Source: Legit.ng