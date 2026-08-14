Civic group IAGA Africa, backed by the UN, took to the streets to ask Nigerians what they know about how governorship winners emerge

Nigeria's constitution sets two strict conditions a candidate must meet to be declared winner of a governorship election

With Osun State's governorship election holding tomorrow across 30 LGAs, understanding the winning formula has never been more timely

As Osun State prepares to hold its governorship election on Saturday, August 15, across 30 local government areas, many Nigerians remain unclear about the exact conditions that legally determine who becomes governor.

Civic group YIAGA Africa, sponsored by the United Nations, recently went into the streets to gauge public understanding of how winners emerge in a governorship contest. The responses varied widely.

Osun voters will choose their next governor across 30 local government areas on August 15, 2026. Photo Getty

Source: Getty Images

One woman said she believed the candidate with the highest number of votes simply wins. A man admitted he had no idea, adding that Nigerian elections were "nothing to write home about."

Osun Election: 2 Conditions for Winning

The Nigerian constitution is more precise than most voters realise. Winning the highest number of votes alone is not enough to be declared governor. A candidate must also secure at least one-quarter of all votes cast in no fewer than two-thirds of the local government areas in that state.

In practical terms, both conditions must be satisfied simultaneously.

With Osun State having 30 LGAs, two-thirds of that figure equals 20 local government areas. Any candidate declared winner must therefore have not only polled the most votes overall, but also reached the 25 per cent threshold in at least 20 of the state's 30 LGAs.

If no candidate meets both requirements, a runoff election becomes mandatory. The Independent National Electoral Commission is constitutionally required to organise that supplementary poll within 21 days.

The dual condition is designed to ensure that whoever emerges as governor commands a geographically spread mandate across the state, rather than winning on the strength of a single heavily populated area alone.

Watch the explainer made by YIAGA AFRICA below:

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng