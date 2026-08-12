Polymarket's AI has released its probability breakdown for the UEFA Super Cup clash between PSG and Aston Villa on Wednesday, August 12

PSG enter the fixture as heavy favourites, boosted by two consecutive Champions League titles and a strong penalty shootout record in recent finals

Aston Villa arrive with better match fitness and a point to prove, but will be without key players from their Europa League-winning campaign

Paris Saint-Germain face Aston Villa in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, August 12, with Polymarket's artificial intelligence model backing the French champions to claim yet another piece of silverware.

The AI gives PSG a 56% chance of winning the match inside 90 minutes, reflecting their dominance across both domestic and continental competitions over the past two seasons.

Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain are back in the UEFA Super Cup, this time competing against Europa League holders Aston Villa. Photo by Sebastian Widmann

Source: Getty Images

Luis Enrique's side defeated Arsenal in a penalty shootout at the Puskás Aréna in May to retain the Champions League, becoming only the second team in the modern era to win Europe's top club competition in back-to-back seasons, alongside Real Madrid, GOAL reports.

Aston Villa, the reigning Europa League champions, enter the fixture as clear underdogs.

Polymarket gives Unai Emery's side just a 21% chance of victory in regulation, though the Midlands club come armed with a significant fitness advantage heading into the contest.

Why PSG are favourites to win

The numbers behind PSG's Super Cup record make for uncomfortable reading for Villa fans.

As seen on Sports Illustrated, the Champions League holders have won 14 of the last 17 UEFA Super Cups, with Atlético Madrid the only side to have beaten the reigning European champions in that period, doing so on three separate occasions.

Despite the statistics, PSG carry some uncertainty into Wednesday's game.

The Parisians have played just two preseason friendlies, and several of its biggest names only recently returned to training after the 2026 World Cup. A degree of rustiness could prove costly against a side that has had far more preparation time.

Aston Villa can cause an upset

Aston Villa have completed five preseason friendlies, most recently suffering a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich. That additional game time could become a decisive factor if the match runs beyond 90 minutes.

Polymarket AI puts the probability of a draw at the end of regulation at 25%, which would push the game into extra time and potentially penalties.

PSG, however, have demonstrated they thrive in shootouts. They won the 2025 UEFA Super Cup against Tottenham via penalties and repeated the feat against Arsenal in the Champions League final just months ago.

Emery's squad will also be without Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans, two players who contributed significantly to Villa's gutsy 2024-25 Champions League run.

That campaign ended in a 5-4 aggregate defeat to PSG in the quarterfinals, a tie that went to the final minutes of a dramatic second leg at Villa Park, showing the English side can compete with Europe's best when fully loaded.

The 21% odds assigned to Villa reflect that gap in squad quality, but the match fitness edge, combined with memories of how close they pushed PSG last season, gives Emery's men genuine reason for belief as they chase a first major European trophy back-to-back.

List of TV stations to watch Super Cup

Legit.ng previously shared details of stations to watch the UEFA Super Cup final featuring Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa, set to take place on August 12, 2026, in Salzburg.

With both teams facing significant player challenges, this highly anticipated match promises to be an intriguing opener to the new European football season.

Source: Legit.ng