Nigerian TikToker Peller admitted he nearly put up his Abuja property for sale shortly after receiving it as a gift

Peller disclosed in a livestream that he prefers living in Lagos, which prompted him to consider offloading the house

Someone close to Peller stepped in with advice that made him reconsider his decision about the gift

Popular Nigerian TikToker Peller has opened up about a surprising decision he nearly made regarding a property he received as a gift from businessman Ochacho.

During a recent livestream, Peller admitted he came close to putting the Abuja house up for sale, citing a strong preference for life in Lagos as his reason for considering the move.

The content creator revealed that he was not particularly attached to keeping the property since he had no plans to settle in the capital. However, before he could go ahead with any sale, someone close to him intervened.

Peller admits he nearly put up his Abuja property for sale shortly after receiving it as a gift. Photos: Ochacho/Peller.

Source: Instagram

"I almost sold the house Ochacho gave me in Abuja because I prefer to stay in Lagos, but someone advised me not to sell it because it is a gift," Peller said during the livestream.

The advice he received centred on the sentimental and symbolic value of the property.

According to Peller, once it was pointed out that the house was a gift rather than something he had purchased himself, he reconsidered and decided against selling it.

The Abuja property was reportedly given to Peller by socialite and businessman Ochacho as a gift following Peller's wedding with Jarvis.

Watch an X video of Peller explaining why he did not sell the house gifted to him by Ochacho:

Reactions trail Peller's confession

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@MikeAgom stated:

"You can’t sell that house, the land title R of O wasn’t given, only gave you some bunch of papers , no knowledge buyers will be ready to buy that house and having that property in Ochacho estate another disadvantage, na who get strength to fight go wan buy am cos your money fit go…like otilor"

@gudoh5 noted:

"I don't think Peller has a lawyer who really sat him down to explain in details using his local dialect that the house rented to him for free. Can be collected back at any time, but man wants to sell it"

Ochacho gave Peller the Abuja house as a gift for his wedding. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Peller fires back at critics of his early marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok content creator Peller sparked debate online by claiming that advice to delay marriage until one’s 30s or 40s stems from poverty, not wisdom.

In a viral video, he defended marrying young, arguing that financial hardship forced older generations to postpone marriage rather than a deeper understanding of relationships.

Peller urged young people in love to act without fear of societal expectations, insisting that waiting is unnecessary when genuine feelings are present.

Source: Legit.ng